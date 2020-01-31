Joey King makes an elegant arrival at the VES Awards 2020 | Joey king

Joey king hit the red carpet at Visual Effects Society 2020 Awards Wednesday evening (January 29) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The 20-year-old actress looked super chic in a gray suit paired with bright blue heels and a matching bag when she arrived at the awards ceremony.

PICTURES: Discover the latest photos from Joey king

Joey was on hand to present his dear friend, director / producer Roland Emmerich, with the Visionary Award.

“His achievements are as big as his heart and his stories are as impressive as his wild collection of taxidermy”, Joey joked presenting Roland at his price. “(He creates) worlds that leave people gripped by amazement as they pray for their favorite hero to save the day. Maybe this hero for you is Will Smith or Channing Tatum or even Patrick Wilson, but for me, the REAL hero is the man behind the camera… Roland Emmerich. “

Joey and Roland have worked on three awards together so far – Independence Day: Resurgence, Stonewall and White House Down.

For information: Joey wears an Area suit, Christian Louboutin shoes, Harry Koltar earrings and a Carolina Santo Domingo bag.

15+ photos inside Joey king at the event…

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB

Photos: Just Jared, Getty Images

Posted To: Joey King