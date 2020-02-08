Joey Kramer could be back on stage with Aerosmith very soon

According to TMZ Joey Kramer worked with his AEROSMITH bandmates Steven Tyler. Joe Perry. Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford the last few days to help him return to his place on the drums.

Chandler sued the rest of AEROSMITH last month to perform with these bandmates at two grammyEvents. But a Massachusetts judge finally decided against him and the group played without Chandler,

To Chandler Last year he injured his shoulder, his drum tech played during a couple of gigs AEROSMITHStay in Las Vegas. Chandler however with the rest of AEROSMITH in July in Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee.

Tell sources TMZ The “Joey has practiced to get his skills back to where they were before he was gone, once Chandler proves he’s up to the task … the boys will let him back in to hit the skin again. “

AEROSMITH Starting with the concert on February 8th at the Park Theater in Park MGM, four residency shows in Vegas are planned for this month.

In his 16-page complaint filed with the Massachusetts State Court, Chandler The disability he suffered last year was minor and he insisted on returning to the group’s “lucrative” residence in Las Vegas at the MGM resorts a few months later.

Tyler. Perry. Hamilton and Whitford answered later Chandler‘s suit in a statement to people saying Joey “hasn’t been able to perform with the band emotionally or physically in the past 6 months. We missed him and encouraged us to play with us again, but apparently he didn’t feel ready. Joey has now waited until the last moment to accept our invitation, if we unfortunately do not have time for necessary rehearsals during Grammys Week. We would do him, ourselves and our fans a bad service if he didn’t have enough time to prepare and rehearse. “

In a statement, Chandler said he was “extremely disappointed” with the judge’s decision.

“I knew filing a lawsuit was a tough fight,” said the drummer. “I can hold my head up because I know I’ve done the right thing – to fight for my right to celebrate the success of the band that I’ve devoted most of my life to building.”

