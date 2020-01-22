Joey Kramer from Aerosmith drummed from a Grammy version

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer helped form the legendary band in Boston five decades ago, but a Massachusetts judge says he can’t walk “with this band” at the Grammy Awards show on Sunday.

“Given that Kramer has not played with the band for six months and the lack of available rehearsal time before the upcoming shows, Kramer has not shown a realistic alternative course of action sufficient to protect the business interests of the band,” Mark Gildea, Court of Plymouth wrote in his 10-page Wednesday.

Kramer filed a lawsuit at the Plymouth Superior Court last week and said his band members forbade him to perform with them on the Grammy’s Sunday and on Friday ‘MusiCares’ gala, which Aerosmith has named ‘Person of the Year’ for the philanthropic work of the band.

In his court case, Kramer said he sustained minor injuries last year and missed a few concerts. When Kramer was ready to return to Aerosmith in the fall, the court said his band members wanted him to audition again. Kramer had asked the court to allow him to perform with Aerosmith at the Grammys and at the “MusiCares” gala, a charity that “helps musicians in times of need.”

While Aerosmith rehearsed this week without Kramer on the West Coast, lawyers argued for Kramer and the Massachusetts-based corporation in a Brockton courtroom.

Kramer said he was “very disappointed” with the judge’s decision, but respected it.

“I can hold my head knowing that I have done the right thing – to fight for my right to celebrate the success of the band that I have spent most of my life helping to build,” Kramer said in a statement . “The band’s offer to let me participate in this week’s MusiCares and Grammy parties, only for photos of the red carpet, is appreciated; however, with a fill-in drummer playing on stage during two events in honor of our collective musical contributions, it is extremely painful to me. I am a professional musician who would like to return to my rightful place at Aerosmith. “

Kramer, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton started the band 50 years ago. Kramer said in his lawsuit that the band would not let him come back unless he proved that he “was able to play at an appropriate level.”

Earlier this month, a video clip director, Ian Barrett said he was asked to have Kramer recorded on video with a full set of Aerosmith songs on a ‘click track’ for three days. “Wow. Home run. He crushed it,” Barrett said at the time. “What Aerosmith makes Aerosmith is five original boys and 50 years all playing together, in good fortune and misfortune.”

The reactions of fans varied from anger to disappointment. “No Joey, No Aerosmith!” Wrote a fan on the Aerosmith Instagram account.

It is a sad end for the band that put Boston on the map. Too bad they couldn’t get “Back in the saddle” and continue together.