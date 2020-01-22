Joey Kramer is suing his Aerosmith bandmates

Joey Kramer denounces his Aerosmith band members and claims to be frozen from the group.

The drummer says that he will be excluded from playing with Aerosmith at the Grammy Awards on Sunday and at the Aerosmith tribute show of the Recording Academy, which will take place Friday night and will see Aerosmith receive the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year award.

Kramer was thrown aside last year from the band’s Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residence after minor injuries, with John Douglas drum technology stepping behind the kit.

However, Kramer claims that when he was fully fit and ready to rejoin Aerosmith at the end of 2019, he was essentially asked to audition again and show that he could play at “an appropriate level”.

In a statement, Kramer emphasizes that the legal move “is not about money” with the aim of simply coming back behind the kit.

Kramer’s statement is: “Since I was 14 years old, I had a set of drumsticks in my hand and a passion for making music. Being banned from playing with a band I gave 50 years of my life to support is more than devastating.

“This is not about money. I get the chance to be recognized with my colleagues for our collective, lifelong contributions to the music industry. Neither the MusiCares “Person Of The Year Award” nor the Lifetime Achievement awards of the Grammy can ever be repeated.

In the 50-year history of Aerosmith, no other band member has ever been subjected to this investigation, let alone asked to audition for his own job!

“The fact that I would be asked to do an audition for my own job shows that I can play at an ‘appropriate level’ and play better than my temporary interpretation with a moving purpose of made-up standards is both insulting and disturbing .

“Other band members and their lawyers will probably try to disparage my playing and claim that I am unable to play drums at the moment. Nothing is further from the truth.

“I did everything they asked – jumped through hoops and made both a play-along and a recent live recording of the band – one I had never heard before, and that process was recorded on video. But I did it and I did well.

Kramer adds: “I hope our fans can understand that I’m just trying to play back with the band they love – and that’s Aerosmith with all five original members. The greatest magic and success of Aerosmith happens when all the founders of the band are in the house together.

“To be removed from my rightful place on stage to celebrate our success – a success that recognizes my own life’s work – is simply wrong.”

Steven Tyler and co. have now responded to Kramer’s lawsuit in a statement to People, who said the drummer “has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band in the past six months, they say.”

In the last six months he says he has not been able to perform emotionally and physically with the band.

Aerosmith says: "Joey Kramer is our brother; his well-being is of the utmost importance for us. However, he has not been able to perform with the band emotionally and physically over the past six months, he says. We missed him and encouraged him to join us again to play many times, but apparently he didn't feel like doing it.

“Joey has now waited until the last minute to accept our invitation, while unfortunately we don’t have time for necessary rehearsals during the Grammy week.

“We would hurt him, ourselves and our fans to make him play without enough time to prepare and rehearse.

“In combination with this, he chose to go to court on the Friday night of the holiday weekend prior to the Grammy with total contempt for what our limited window is to prepare us to perform these important events.

“Unfortunately, given his decisions, he cannot perform, but we have of course invited him to be with us for both the Grammy and our MusiCares honor.

“We are much more connected than our time on stage.”

Aerosmith is recognized at the MusiCares ceremony for “significant philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history.”

Artists including Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper and Gary Clarke Jr. will take the stage at the Los Angeles Convention Center to perform a selection of the most beloved songs from Aerosmith, led by musical director Greg Phillinganes.