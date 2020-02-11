Joey Kramer returns to Aerosmith on stage in Las Vegas (video)

Joey Kramer joined his AEROSMITH Bandmates on stage last night (Monday, February 10th) during the group’s stay in Las Vegas.

The drummer played drums Steven Tyler. Joe Perry. Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford at the Park Theater in Vegas, where their residency shows are currently taking place.

After a short film summary AEROSMITH‘s career was shown on the screen, the curtain opened with Tyler Announcement: “On the drums, Mr. Joey Kramer“to cheer the audience.

Below are some fan-filmed video clips of last night’s concert.

Chandler sued the rest of AEROSMITH last month to perform with these bandmates at two grammyEvents. But a Massachusetts judge finally decided against him and the group played without Chandler,

To Chandler He hurt his shoulder last year, his drum tech played during a couple of gigs AEROSMITHResidence. Chandler however with the rest of AEROSMITH in July in Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee.

AEROSMITH has planned two more residency shows this month.

In his 16-page complaint filed with the Massachusetts State Court, Chandler The disability he suffered last year was minor and he insisted on returning to the group’s “lucrative” residence in Las Vegas at the MGM resorts a few months later.

Tyler. Perry. Hamilton and Whitford answered later Chandler‘s suit in a statement to people saying Joey “hasn’t been able to perform with the band emotionally or physically in the past 6 months. We missed him and encouraged us to play with us again, but apparently he didn’t feel ready. Joey has now waited until the last moment to accept our invitation, if we unfortunately do not have time for necessary rehearsals during Grammys Week. We would do him, ourselves and our fans a bad service if he didn’t have enough time to prepare and rehearse. “

In a statement, Chandler said he was “extremely disappointed” with the judge’s decision.

“I knew filing a lawsuit was a tough fight,” said the drummer. “I can hold my head up because I know I’ve done the right thing – to fight for my rights, to celebrate the success of the band that I’ve devoted most of my life to building.”



(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxqy5oZgMLs (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kkMKyAA45r8 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2hbeuvZMKI (/ embed)

Comment on a

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Story or review, you must be logged into an active personal account on Facebook. You can leave a comment as soon as you are logged in. User comments or postings do not reflect the point of view of

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

and

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

does not support or guarantee the correctness of user comments. To report spam or abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments or anything that may violate applicable law, use the “Report to Facebook” and “Mark as Spam” links that appear next to the comments themselves , To do this, click the down arrow in the upper right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you hover over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an email to blabbermouthinbox (@) gmail.com with relevant details.

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

reserves the right to “hide” comments that are considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to “prohibit” users who violate the terms of use of the website. Hidden comments will still be shown to the user and the user’s Facebook friends. If a new comment is published by a “blocked” user or contains a word on the blacklist, this comment is automatically only partially visible (the comments of the “blocked” user are only visible to the user and the user’s Facebook friends) ,