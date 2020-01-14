Joey’s Chicken Hut visits the FOX43 kitchen for National Bagel Day

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– National Bagel Day is Wednesday!

We celebrate a day earlier in the FOX43 kitchen.

Chef Joey Devor from Joey’s Chicken Hut at Camp Hill came over and shared some bagel sandwich recipes for the occasion.

Devor Thomas uses bagels for these sandwiches.

You can find the recipes below:

Buffalo Chicken Bagel

– Two of our Classic Tenders (hand-cut, breaded and roasted breast meat)

-House made buffalo sauce

-Homemade ranch dressing

-Green lettuce

tomato slices

-Julianne onion

– All are served on a Toasted Thomas’ Plain Bagel

Tex Mex grilled chicken bagel

-Two grilled offerings (hand-cut breast meat, seasoned and grilled)

-House made buffalo sauce

-Sour cream

– Home made Pico de Gallo

Cheddar Jack cheese

– Shredded lettuce

– Served on a Toasted Thomas’ Everything Bagel

More information about Joey’s Chicken Hut can be found on their website here.