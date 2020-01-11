Jogger killed by driver with .234 BAC at Bayshore, police say

Loading...

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The jogger who died when a truck hit Bayshore Boulevard was identified as Tampa asset manager George Gage on Friday, according to WFLA sources.

Gage was fatally hit on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the intersection near Bayshore Boulevard and West Julia Street.

According to police, 31-year-old Benjamin Ehas was driving north in a pool service truck when he left the street and met Gage, who was walking on the sidewalk.

The impact threw Gage’s body over the balustrade and into Hillsborough Bay. According to the police, two good Samaritans stopped to jump into the water and save him before paramedics arrived.

He was taken to the Tampa General Hospital, where he was declared deceased.

Tampa police said Ehas had a BAC of 0.234. Justin Schecker of News Channel 8 also learned that Ehas had admitted drinking a double shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey at 11 a.m.

Ehas was charged with vehicle murder and homicide by DUI and taken to the Orient Road prison.

Ehas, who was employed by Pinch A Penny, a pool supply company, drove a company truck in the accident.

Pinch A Penny has released the following statement to the WFLA:

“As a local, owner-managed and independent company, we are proud members of the Tampa community and are deeply saddened by the tragic incident in which one of our former employees was involved. Pinch A Penny from South Tampa is tirelessly committed to the highest security standards and is committed to a zero tolerance policy for this person’s ruthless behavior. We intend to fully cooperate with local law enforcement agencies during the ongoing investigation. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those involved. ”

The Ehas family also provided the news broadcaster 8 with a statement: “Our hearts come from the family of the person who lost their lives.”

