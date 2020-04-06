Joggers say the nurse is a “doormat” that tells them to stay away

Lisa Anderson said she was harassed after she called a group of joggers during a coronavirus block (photo: Kennedy News)

An NHS employee was named “a *** – doormat” after confronting his neighbors because of disregarding social distance principles by taking part in group jogging.

Lisa Anderson said the runners showed total contempt for NHS staff when they decided to take part in a joint 10-lap run around her block on Sunday April 5 – although they never did it “for 15 months” when she lived in Conwy , North Wales.

A practitioner who works in the “Covid-19 positive ward” approached them to remind them that it was against the government’s blocking recommendations, but said she had a short try and said she was just glorified. ” wiper’.

Now she has labeled her neighbors with “hypocrites” after many of them attended the Clap for Carers event last week.

Lisa said she had never seen neighbors take part in mass exercises before (Credit: Kennedy News & Media)

Lisa wrote on Facebook: “Tonight, respect for the NHS has a big” for you “in my area.

“Never in the 15 months I lived here did I witness how many of my neighbors do massive 10 laps around the block.

“However, when I confronted them with the fact that this was contrary to the official council of the government, and with the fact of the horrors I see in Covid 19, I was told that …” I am not a nurse, I am a ** wiper and I should already move out “. So thank you for community spirit and applause, what the fuck you hypocrites. “

My mother is now planning to knock on all doors to show them the situation of the coronavirus and the harvest she inflicted on NHS staff.

She said the action was a blow to the face for hard-working NHS employees who risked their lives every day (Image: Kennedy News & Media)

She continued: “While I risk my life on the positive Covida-19 totem, you all think it’s fun and now is the right time to take” social exercises, “while I watched you all go home all day.

“I would like to know … will you come and feed my children if / when I am dead?

“Will you all invest in their future as I do? Or are you going to stand by my grave and have bloody guts to call me a bloody wiper?

“It’s because of people like you, I see what I see every time I go to work. It is because of people like you that the nation must officially shut up because it all seems like a joke.

“If you all knew the true horrors of this virus. One patient told me “it’s like the devil is inside me.”

NHS is heavily burdened when coronavirus pandemic spreads (Photo: Bloomberg by Getty Images)

“So to all my neighbors who cruelly attacked me that night, for attracting them to rediscovered community exercises. May God help you if you ever get it. I pray that you will never need a “nurse or bloody wiper”.

Her post was positively received with comments such as “you can’t fix stupidity,” and people “showed their true colors.”

One reading: “I’m sure they will change the tune when they are admitted to the hospital and you will keep them alive.”

Another said the government should prohibit exercise because people “take p ***” and take “several walks a day because of the newly discovered love of nature.”

