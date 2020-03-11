‘John 3:7 was Frank Hogan’s life story and quite a few followed that story’

— Gerry Nugent, graveside oration for Frank Hogan

The exclusive Christian information to the electric power of the GAA that was the John 3:7 indicator created famous for around 30 years at stadiums all around Eire had its final working day out in Limerick yesterday as Frank Hogan, who married his deep faith with a enthusiasm for Gaelic Games, was laid to rest in Mount Saint Lawrence Cemetery.

People who realized Hogan by his born again Christian conviction, or just by looking at him in the Gaelic Grounds, Semple Stadium, Croke Park, and nicely over and above with his John 3:7 signal, collected to pay out their respects at Thompson’s Funeral Household in the city and afterwards at his graveside.

Aside from his fast family members, individuals existing included extensive-time pals from the GAA terraces and pageant circuit all around Eire and fellow born once again Christians, as properly as a previous federal government minister and family members friend, Jan O’Sullivan.

“Frank obtained his information throughout in a incredibly efficient way,” reported Ms O’Sullivan, the previous minister for schooling and Labour TD. “He didn’t push it on any individual but a great deal of men and women went to matches and immediately appeared out for John 3:7. Anyone understood what he represented.

Absolutely everyone certainly revered him and would have been amazed by him more than other folks preaching the exact concept. It was the quiet way he went about it and the simple fact that he went among the the men and women to matches that people had been passionate about.

“He experienced a message and introduced it to the people today in an constantly well mannered and light way,” she included.

“He was a gentleman of the persons and quite down to earth and I say that owning identified him in excess of 50 yrs,” reported Jimmy Cooney.

“He was a character and a good person for a ball hop. I keep in mind him when he had the clothes store and he’d be heading about in the ideal of gear and traveling around in an E-Type Jaguar — he was like James Bond. He was in advance of his time in what he did with his John 3:7 indication. He knew his hurling and the past time I went to a match with him was the replay of the Munster insignificant ultimate in between Limerick and Waterford in Thurles [in 2013]. We went alongside one another and afterwards he went for tea to his friend’s household and I went for a pint in the Mackey Bar,’ he additional.

“Anytime Frank came to Thurles he’d drop into me,” exposed Jim Dwyer, “Hurling was the big matter with him, for the reason that it is these a terrific match and due to the fact he desired to see Limerick win an All-Ireland.”

“He would have beloved to be in Croke Park when Limerick eventually received the All-Ireland, but was too sick at the time,” mentioned Eamonn Phelan, assistant secretary of Limerick GAA. “He started off in the Gaelic Grounds and from there travelled during the nation to hurling and soccer game titles.”

“He loved his football as well,” reported Gerry Nugent, who gave the graveside oration in Mount Saint Lawrence Cemetery.

“In the documentary about him a number yrs in the past he employed Con Houlihan’s line that ‘football is for potent gentlemen, but hurling is for heroes’.

“He put in above 30 a long time going for walks up and down the region. He went to All-Ireland finals when he did not have tickets, but yet he obtained in. Following All-Irelands he often travelled to the county that received the Liam MacCarthy or the Sam Maguire and slept in his car if he did not have accommodation.”

“Frank arrived to a lot of festivals with me with his placard,” recalled yet another longtime friend, David Stevens.

First he had the John 3:16 indicator, then John 3:7. We’d be at the Rose of Tralee, the Galway Races, fleadhanna, the Vacation to Tipp, and much more.

“I try to remember going for walks in Tralee and it took us two several hours to get by the town, since he was speaking to persons all the time about what the indicator intended. I adore the way the media have talked about Frank being an evangelist mainly because that is just what he was,” he added.

“All the supporters grew to really like him”, famous Phelan, “and he turned an icon with his placard and a one-man demonstrate at games. Folks loved him because he was so approachable, young and outdated.

“At the Limerick match on Saturday night, I pointed out it to a couple of people that Frank Hogan died and they didn’t know who he was, but when I outlined John 3:7 all people knew. The response on social media to his passing was phenomenal and it showed how a great deal passion persons experienced for him.”

“I would not be amazed if they place John 3:7 driving the target in Thurles as a long lasting honour to him,” stated yet another good friend David Adams. “They need to do it in Thurles or Croke Park. Something like that would be best, due to the fact John 3:7 was Frank Hogan’s life tale and a lot of adopted that story. It was section of the GAA for about 30 years.”