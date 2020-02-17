[john-baird-chooses-doorway-#2:-‘a-gratifying-job-in-the-private-sector’]

John Baird, previous minister of overseas affairs, at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., on Nov. 21, 2012. (Lars Hagberg/CP)

John Baird has superior items to do: The Tory leadership race has received a popularity for will-they-or-won’t-they narratives drawn out for months. Rona Ambrose. Jean Charest. Pierre Poilievre. The final guy in the speculative crosshairs was John Baird. Kory Teneycke, a vocal insider on the sidelines of the race, urged Baird to run yesterday in his newest CBC column. And our very own Andrew MacDougall, a previous Stephen Harper director of communications, produced the identical request—but with a wholesome dose of urgency. To wit: “THROW Warning TO THE WIND AND Run, YOU Superb BASTARD!”

But it was not to be. Baird in its place added his identify to that lengthy record of big-title Conservatives getting a go, in his circumstance for his “rewarding job in the personal sector.”

The Angus Reid Institute took the temperature of Canadians on the cross-region blockades in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline. The new poll reveals some complex final results: 39 for each cent of respondents assistance the protesters, 51 for each cent guidance the pipeline, and 63 per cent assistance a lot more consultation with the chiefs. Only nine for each cent say the pipeline will under no circumstances be constructed.

Justin Trudeau and John Horgan are hoping “dialogue” will beget development as economic consequences for blocked railways start off to mount. Trudeau will dispatch Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett for talks with Wet’suwet’en and Gitxsan chiefs. Horgan, B.C.’s leading, dedicated to sending Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser to a comparable assembly. Meanwhile, Marc Miller, the federal Indigenous providers minister, hopes a conference with representatives of the Tyendinaga Mohawk east of Belleville, Ont., could stop a rail blockade.

Yesterday afternoon, Via Rail took an amazing action, cancelling all functions nationwide “effective right away and until finally even further notice” (spare a assumed for the Through social media staffer on the desk nowadays). In the meantime, CN cancelled all company in eastern Canada and announced the chance of temporary layoffs.

The unbelievable issues coming out of Jason Kenney’s ‘War Room’: Writing in Maclean’s, Jen Gerson suggests it was a undesirable look for the Canadian Electricity Centre—that $30-million war space crafted by Jason Kenney‘s government—to tweetstorm its disapproval of a New York Periods write-up on divestment from the oil sands. And it shown the CEC’s essential incompetence:

An individual, someplace in the Alberta government requirements to listen to what I’m stating and it ain’t heading to be enjoyable. There is nothing that demonstrates the profound limits, parochialism and myopia of the men and women managing Alberta Inc. suitable now than the truth that an individual in the most senior amounts of government even now thinks that the Canadian Strength Centre is a good plan. It is not very good. It is not good. It is not capable.

*Sputter*: The parliamentary funds officer reports that GDP growth slowed to a crawl—0.3 for each cent on an yearly basis—in the last quarter of 2019. That is down from a November prediction of one.six for each cent growth for This fall. Yves Giroux blamed “temporary disruptions in the mining, oil and gasoline, motor car and rail transportation sectors,” and also claimed coronavirus could shave .three percentage details off Q1 expansion in 2020. The PBO also predicts the federal deficit for 2019-2020 will hit $23.five billion.

C-ya afterwards: Bombardier, the most famously sponsored aerospace enterprise in Canada, is receiving out of the commercial aviation small business. The company’s calendar year-conclusion financials—read the complete report here—confirm Bombardier is advertising its remaining stake in the A220 system (at the time known as the “C series”) to Airbus. The organization is wrestling with a lot more than $9 billion in lengthy-time period debt.

Trudeau woke up these days in Germany, in which he’s attending the Munich Stability Meeting alongside innumerable world leaders, Mark Zuckerberg and cabinet ministers Francois-Philippe Champagne and Harjit Sajjan (who held a mid-flight mini-summit).