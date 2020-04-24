John Brennan, while serving as CIA director under former President Barack Obama, dismissed intelligence that Russia wanted Hillary Clinton to win the U.S. presidential election in 2016, argued a former intelligence officer in a publication published on Wednesday.

Ignoring the objections of CIA analysts, John Brennan, the CIA director, made NBC and MSNBC a collaborator, the “suppressed” intelligence that Russian President Vladimir Putin favored Clinton, Fred Fleitz, who he served as chief of staff to the White House National Security Council in 2018, he wrote in the editorial covered by Fox News.

However, a bipartisan report released Tuesday by the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee endorses the U.S. intelligence community’s assertion that Russia stood in the 2016 election to help. to then-candidate Donald Trump to defeat Hillary Clinton. U.S. intelligence officials came to this conclusion during the Obama administration.

The Senate report heeded revelations recently declassified by the U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General (DOJ) that a Russian disinformation campaign tried to tarnish Trump, the same man as intelligence officials. and the Senate panel claim to be favored by Putin.

Fleitz, who has also worked for the CIA, the Pentagon Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the State Department and the House Intelligence Committee, revealed to the publisher :

Staff members of the House Intelligence Committee … told me that there was conflicting intelligence on Russian motivations for migration in the 2016 election.

More seriously, they said CIA Director Brennan suppressed facts or analysis that showed why it was not in Russia’s interests to support Trump and why Putin benefited from Hillary Clinton’s election. I was also told that Brennan suppressed this intelligence above the objections of CIA analysts.

House Intelligence Committee staff told me that after extensive research reviewing intelligence and interviewing intelligence officers, they found that Brennan suppressed high-quality intelligence. suggesting that Putin wanted Clinton, more predictable and malleable, to win the 2016 election.

Instead, Brennan’s team included low-quality intelligence that did not meet the standards of the intelligence community to support the political claim that Russian officials wanted Trump to win, the Intelligence Committee staff. They said CIA analysts were also opposed to including this flawed and inferior information in the assessment.

The DOJ has reached out to U.S. Attorney General in Connecticut John Durham to conduct a review of the origins of Russia’s collusion probe. Durham reportedly studied Brennan’s role in the collusion hookup.

Fleitz, who currently serves as chairman of the Security Policy Center’s think tank, addressed the bipartisan Senate report, heavily written in his journal.

The Senate report directly contradicted the 2018 findings of the House Intelligence Committee’s Republican investigation, which determined that anti-Trump forces tarnished the intelligence community’s assessment. that Russia meditated in the election to help Trump, Fleitz acknowledged.

According to information declassified by the DOJ IG on April 15, Russian misinformation infected the famous Democrat-funded dossier of former British spy Christopher Steele that propelled the collusion probe that was trying to make the illegitimate Trump’s election to the presidency of the United States.

However, the intelligence community insists that Russia, the same country that found the DOJ IG, wanted to deter Trump’s presidency, also promoted his victory in 2016.

In January 2017, an assessment by the U.S. smart community concluded that Russia had interfered in the 2016 presidential election to help Trump win, a claim now backed by the Senate group report.

Still, Fleitz noted that “this assessment supported the basic premise of the widely discredited Stered Dossier that, according to recently declassified FBI documents, contained Russian misinformation.”

President Trump’s interim director of national intelligence (DNI), Rick Grenell, is currently trying to determine the basis for assessing the smart community that Russia wanted to help Trump win the 2018 presidential election, he said. add.