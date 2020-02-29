[JOHN BUSH On Future ARMORED SAINT Album: ‘It’s Gonna Be An Extraordinary Record’]

Prior to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Most cancers Fund‘s 10th Memorial Awards Gala, which took area at The Avalon in Hollywood, California on February 20, ARMORED SAINT singer John Bush spoke to “The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Display” about the development of the recording classes for the band’s new album, tentatively thanks in late 2020 by means of Steel Blade Data. The adhere to-up to 2015’s “Earn Arms Down” is currently being tracked with veteran producer/engineer Bill Metoyer and bassist/producer Joey Vera at the helm.

Bush reported: “We are nearly completed. We’ll most likely commence mixing in about two weeks. We never have an official title nevertheless, so I really don’t wanna say something that is gonna be premature. But I think it’s gonna be an extraordinary document. I am genuinely proud of all the tunes that we have written, since it seems like an ARMORED SAINT file for 2020.

“We generally consider the basis of the origins of what this band is, but we normally wanna force it and mature and attempt to drive the envelopes and challenge ourselves as songwriters,” he continued. “So, I imagine we do that. We will set out this record — with any luck , it’s going to appear out in maybe late summer months, early drop, realistically — and then we’ll do some demonstrates.”

Previously in the thirty day period, Bush revealed that ARMORED SAINT‘s new album will when again be combined by Jay Ruston (STONE Sour, Steel PANTHER, AMON AMARTH), who also worked on “Earn Arms Down”.

Among the tracks set to surface on ARMORED SAINT‘s new LP are “My Jurisdiction” (described by Bush as “a tiny AEROSMITH-y), “Lone Wolf” and possible very first solitary and movie, “Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants”, which is “a rad tune” with “a whole lot of moody changes in it and a huge refrain,” according to John.

More recently, Bush and Vera have been working on a tune identified as “Unfair” which the singer described as “a slower tune, but pretty, extremely moody. It can be a unique form of ballad, if you will, for ARMORED SAINT. It really is brilliant,” he claimed.

“Gain Palms Down” was launched in June 2015 via Metal Blade.

ARMORED SAINT‘s newest release was a reside album, “Carpe Noctum”, which came out in February 2017.