[JOHN BUSH On Future ARMORED SAINT Album: ‘We’ve Prepared Songs That Acquire It To A Whole Other Level’]

ARMORED SAINT singer John Bush spoke to the “Shockwaves Skullsessions” podcast about the progress of the recording periods for the band’s new album, tentatively due in late 2020 by using Steel Blade Information. The adhere to-up to 2015’s “Get Palms Down” is currently being tracked with veteran producer/engineer Monthly bill Metoyer and bassist/producer Joey Vera at the helm.

“We are nevertheless ending the musical areas,” John mentioned (listen to audio underneath). “I am even now singing. The way we do a ton of demos, and we have for a few of many years, and it truly is just definitely successful — Joey will make these fairly elaborate-sounding demos, performing items with drum devices and guitar and bass and then history it. And then I am going to go to his property and I am going to document the demo variations of the vocals. But when we do it, at times with vocals, you can expect to capture something on a demo that you could not even capture on a record once again, for the reason that it’s just a vibe thing. So when I go in and I sing on these demos, I give it every thing I have acquired. And sometimes you happen to be kind of doing the job elements out, so it type of sounds like that. But in the end, I hope to hold a whole lot, so I will not have to redo a good deal. And that is what we are performing now. So now we are heading back and redoing factors that I did on the demos, but we feel to preserve a whole lot of things. Definitely, if something’s out of tune or it is some thing we can make better, we do, but in some cases you are going to sing a area of a music and it just was captured in that demo that you by no means have to redo all over again, since it’s there. So which is what we are executing with the vocals. We’ve now finished most of the guitar do the job. He’s undertaking some bass stuff more than once again. And we’re hoping all-around March 1st, we will give it to Jay Ruston, who combined the last report, ‘Win Hands Down’. He’s gonna mix this one particular once more. He’s awesome. And then he’ll with any luck , consider it to a full other stage.”

Bush went on to say that he is “tremendous proud” of the music ARMORED SAINT is earning. “We have published tunes that, I imagine, once more acquire it to a whole other degree,” he stated. “It truly is not just rehashing what we did on the previous couple of documents. We’re usually attempting to increase.

“The detail about SAINT is that we sort of come to feel like our boundaries are limitless and we can do whichever we want,” he ongoing. “I always make the joke that we are not gonna do the ARMORED SAINT folk, journey-hop metallic history which is not what we’re gonna do. I’m unquestionably not gonna give the lovers something and have them go, ‘What the hell is this?’ But at the exact time, I do wanna challenge our fanbase. I wanna have them be ready to get stuff and go, ‘Wow! I have gotta dissect this a little little bit and allow it develop on me,’ and then after they do, I assume they are going to be blown away. And that is what is satisfying to me, and it truly is fulfilling to Joey — to generate stuff that isn’t just outdated hat. ‘Cause which is just not fantastic ample.”

Talking about the musical way of the new ARMORED SAINT materials, John mentioned: “You will find a ton of unique points. There is a large amount of, once more, flexibility and variety by way of the new music and ups and downs. It is a report, so you want a whole lot of peaks and valleys. There is certainly some actually effective, normal ARMORED SAINT headbanger-variety music, and then there’s a lot more moody issues on it that present the broadness of our musical style. There is certainly a ton of great bluesy matters. You will find a tune named ‘My Jurisdiction’ that has type of a bluesy come to feel to it which sounds a tiny AEROSMITH-y, and then there is certainly a track referred to as ‘Lone Wolf’ that is truly awesome and seems really distinct from anything we have finished ahead of. So I imagine folks will dig it. I am true very pleased of the tracks and I won’t be able to wait around for people to hear it.”

According to John, the to start with online video from the album will possible be a track named “Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants”. “It can be a small bit of a longer track, so it’ll be a problem,” he described. “But it is just a rad tune, and it has this sort of a rad vibe to it. It has a cool bagpipe intro. It is really got a good deal of moody changes in it and a significant chorus. So that’s what we’re talking about carrying out straight away — it’s possible in March.”

Extra a short while ago, Bush and Vera have been doing work on a track termed “Unfair” which the singer describes as “a slower track, but very, very moody. It truly is a different variety of ballad, if you will, for ARMORED SAINT. It can be great,” he stated.

“Gain Arms Down” was released in June 2015 via Steel Blade.

ARMORED SAINT‘s latest launch was a live album, “Carpe Noctum”, which arrived out in February 2017.

Hear to “Episode #48: John Bush (Armored Saint)” on Spreaker.