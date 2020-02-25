[JOHN BUSH On Upcoming ARMORED SAINT Album: ‘We’ve Penned Songs That Get It To A Entire Yet another Level’]

ARMORED SAINT singer John Bush spoke to the “Shockwaves Skullsessions” podcast about the progress of the recording periods for the band’s new album, tentatively because of in late 2020 by way of Steel Blade Documents. The comply with-up to 2015’s “Earn Fingers Down” is getting tracked with veteran producer/engineer Invoice Metoyer and bassist/producer Joey Vera at the helm.

“We are continue to finishing the musical components,” John said (hear audio under). “I am nevertheless singing. The way we do a ton of demos, and we have for a pair of yrs, and it’s just actually effective — Joey will make these fairly elaborate-sounding demos, doing items with drum equipment and guitar and bass and then file it. And then I am going to go to his house and I’ll file the demo variations of the vocals. But when we do it, occasionally with vocals, you will capture a little something on a demo that you may possibly not even seize on a document again, for the reason that it truly is just a vibe factor. So when I go in and I sing on these demos, I give it everything I’ve received. And in some cases you happen to be variety of operating pieces out, so it variety of appears like that. But in the finish, I hope to preserve a large amount, so I do not have to redo a large amount. And that is what we’re performing now. So now we’re likely back and redoing factors that I did on the demos, but we appear to be to continue to keep a lot of items. Certainly, if something’s out of tune or it can be a thing we can make much better, we do, but occasionally you may sing a part of a song and it just was captured in that demo that you by no means have to redo all over again, for the reason that it is really there. So that is what we are accomplishing with the vocals. We have currently accomplished most of the guitar perform. He is carrying out some bass stuff over all over again. And we are hoping all around March 1st, we’ll give it to Jay Ruston, who combined the past history, ‘Win Hands Down’. He’s gonna combine this just one all over again. He is awesome. And then he’ll ideally get it to a complete an additional level.”

Bush went on to say that he is “tremendous very pleased” of the songs ARMORED SAINT is building. “We have published tracks that, I feel, once again get it to a whole yet another amount,” he explained. “It is really not just rehashing what we did on the last pair of information. We’re constantly hoping to expand.

“The detail about SAINT is that we form of really feel like our boundaries are limitless and we can do regardless of what we want,” he continued. “I always make the joke that we’re not gonna do the ARMORED SAINT people, journey-hop metallic file that is not what we are gonna do. I’m undoubtedly not gonna give the supporters a little something and have them go, ‘What the hell is this?’ But at the exact time, I do wanna problem our fanbase. I wanna have them be equipped to get things and go, ‘Wow! I’ve gotta dissect this a small bit and allow it grow on me,’ and then the moment they do, I assume they will be blown away. And which is what is fulfilling to me, and it’s satisfying to Joey — to create things that isn’t really just previous hat. ‘Cause that is just not very good sufficient.”

Speaking about the musical direction of the new ARMORED SAINT content, John reported: “There’s a good deal of different matters. There is certainly a whole lot of, once again, flexibility and diversity through the music and ups and downs. It can be a report, so you want a large amount of peaks and valleys. You will find some really strong, typical ARMORED SAINT headbanger-form tunes, and then you can find more moody items on it that display the broadness of our musical design. You can find a large amount of neat bluesy points. There is a music termed ‘My Jurisdiction’ that has variety of a bluesy experience to it which seems a little AEROSMITH-y, and then you can find a song identified as ‘Lone Wolf’ that is genuinely neat and appears really various from a thing we have completed just before. So I imagine men and women will dig it. I am authentic proud of the music and I can’t wait around for persons to hear it.”

According to John, the to start with online video from the album will probably be a track called “Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants”. “It really is a minimal bit of a for a longer period song, so it’s going to be a problem,” he explained. “But it can be just a rad tune, and it has these kinds of a rad vibe to it. It has a amazing bagpipe intro. It can be received a great deal of moody variations in it and a significant refrain. So that is what we’re talking about undertaking straight away — it’s possible in March.”

More just lately, Bush and Vera have been doing the job on a music named “Unfair” which the singer describes as “a slower music, but quite, really moody. It truly is a unique kind of ballad, if you will, for ARMORED SAINT. It can be awesome,” he claimed.

“Gain Hands Down” was released in June 2015 by way of Steel Blade.

ARMORED SAINT‘s most up-to-date release was a live album, “Carpe Noctum”, which came out in February 2017.

Listen to “Episode #48: John Bush (Armored Saint)” on Spreaker.