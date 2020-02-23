john-cena-is-the-greatest-bts-admirer-in-hollywood

(Getty Pictures)

John Cena is 1 of the biggest wrestling stars in the sporting activities world, and now he’s one particular of the biggest actors in Hollywood. In addition to getting a perfectly-versed entertainer, there’s a little something else about Cena that will make him exclusive: He’s a substantial K-pop fanboy. The actor is evidently a extremely significant fan of the team BTS, the 7-member boy band from South Korea. The group rose to prominence right after the release of their very first album in 2013.

The group has become an global sensation, selling out concert events and albums worldwide. They have been dubbed the “Princes of Pop.” Although it’s simple to see why everyone would be fascinated with the group, Cena’s appreciate and regard for them is large, and he’s not ashamed of it.

John Cena is a member of the #BTSArmy

In January 2020, Cena was joined by actress January Jones on The Late Late Show with James Corden. When there, Jones discovered that she experienced taken a photo with BTS but experienced no strategy who they had been at the time — a statement that did not sit effectively with Cena. The actor then spoke on his really like for the boy band and why he admired them.

“I grew to become interested in the truth that they are Korean pop band and they ended up the very first Korean pop band to basically link with everyone all through the planet. They have fans all through the environment and, getting in live entertainment, I was like, ‘wow that’s interesting’ and ‘how did they do this.’ Then I started listening to their songs and the message they sent to their followers, and it’s a person of self-enjoy and self-reflection and getting assured in oneself, even though you may perhaps be diverse,” Cena stated.

When Corden questioned the wrestler which member was his favored, Cena immediately answered that RM and J-Hope had been his two favorites considering the fact that he was a rapper himself. This isn’t even the initially time John Cena has hailed the boy band for their talent through interviews.

He’s been a lover for decades

In 2018, Cena spoke with Enjoyment Tonight about his options to come to be a “secret bodyguard” for the common boy band. The actor also shared that when he turned aware of BTS and their pursuing, it took him by shock. Nevertheless, it intrigued him. “I listened to their tunes, I enjoy their audio. J-Hope is my beloved just mainly because he obtained a tiny little bit of road cred like myself. But I seriously get pleasure from the next and the passion they build, I assume that’s a thing unique,” Cena stated.

The previous wrestler has also been found dropping some moves to BTS’ tracks, significantly in March 2018 when he hosted the Nickelodeon Little ones Preference Awards. The actor arrived on to the stage and did a shorter regimen to the group’s tune “Mic Drop”. It’s almost extremely hard to conquer John Cena’s passion for the team.