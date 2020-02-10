John Cooper Clarke on his love for idles and slaves: “They’re fabulous”

Pioneering punk poet John Cooper Clarke has hailed Idles and Slaves as two of the main bands he’s listening to.

The author of “I Wanna Be Yours” explained how he was recently introduced to the Bristol band nominated for the Mercury Prize on the recommendation of his daughter.

He said to NME: “I find Idles fabulous. My daughter introduced me to her music the day before yesterday. She has a great ear for something like that. “

Cooper Clarke was also full of praise for Kent Punks slaves and praised the lyrics of their 2014 single “Hey”.

“I really like slaves,” he said. “They have the lyrics” Take care of the children “, I think that’s great. It’s great.”

Cooper Clarke discussed his own history as a pioneer and admitted that the genre was not “groundbreaking” in the 1970s.

“In the first place, punk was not groundbreaking. It was a return to the core values ​​of rock’n’roll that took a long break, ”he said.

“When I got involved, it was through the Ramones in ’75. For me, they were a step back in time to the Beach Boys and Phil Spector, which made it so attractive.

You also looked like a gang and you wanted to join in right away. They could sell a whole lifestyle in a second minute song, and I think they’re really underestimated as a lyricist. “

Cooper Clarke spoke to NME after he was exposed as the main judge for a Valentine’s Day competition launched by Kraken Rum. The winners will receive a limited bottle of Kraken Blaken delivered by a milk cart.

To kick off the competition, Clarke also wrote an original ballad called Nine Line Valentine to inspire fans to compose their own works. You can watch it in the video above.