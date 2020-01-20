John Cullerton resigns from the Illinois Senate

The political career of John Cullerton, who spanned seven governors, including two who went to prison, has officially ended.

After more than four decades in office, Cullerton, who served as the 38th President of the Illinois Senate, resigned from his senate seat Monday.

In November, Cullerton surprised many when he announced that he would resign and leave the room. On Sunday, Senator Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, was unanimously elected to replace Cullerton as Senate President after hours of negotiations.

Regarding the empty seat of Cullerton, Rep. Sara Feigenholtz – who previously worked as Cullerton’s district chief of staff – and has contacted Commissioners from the Democratic Quarter who will ultimately vote to appoint Cullerton’s replacement.

“Thanks to my family, friends, staff, and voters, whose support and encouragement will always be the backbone of my efforts,” Cullerton wrote in the letter of resignation he submitted on Monday.

Cullerton, a north-side democrat, was first elected to the General Assembly in 1978. In 1991, Cullerton was appointed to the Illinois Senate to fill the vacancy left by Dawn Clark Netsch. In 2009, Cullerton took over the chairmanship of the Senate, succeeding Emil Jones Jr.

Cullerton began his term of office as senate president in 2009 and oversaw the trial of the then government Rod Blagojevich, which led to the senate voting unanimously to remove the controversial governor from office.

During his career as a legislator, Cullerton became known for insisting on several important pieces of legislation, such as the ban on smoking in public places and a law that requires children to tie themselves up. Cullerton also insisted on the abolition of the death penalty, equality of marriage, reform of school financing and two capital bills while leading the Senate.

Cullerton’s surprising dismissal announcement came after a year of scandal in the General Assembly.

In August, state Sen. Tom Cullerton, a distant cousin of Cullerton, accused of charges for alleged ghost payer for the Teamsters

In October, the former state republic Luis Arroyo was charged with bribery for allegedly attempting to bribe a state legislator in exchange for support for legislation that would benefit one of the clients for whom Arroyo was lobbying.

Then Senator Martin Sandoval resigns in November after federal officials have raided his Springfield and Cicero offices as part of a corruption investigation. Sandoval has not been accused of a crime.