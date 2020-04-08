John Cusack pushes the bold conspiracy theory of the corona

After fans criticized John Cusack for his unwarranted claims, he responded with another tweet that was deleted (via the UK Metro), writing: “Very didactic. – nuclear energy – Fracking? Your (sic) acts like f ** * ing Sheep – It’s basic – no conspiracy. “

Metro notes that the coronaire is spreading to areas that do not have 5G networks, such as Iran, adding that allegations such as Cusack have been dismissed as “dangerous nonsense” by Secretary of the Council Michael Gove.

In recent weeks, other celebrities have also called for their inappropriate answers to the corona. In an episode of the YouTube talk show Norman Macdonald in April 2020, Roseanne Barr said: “I think they’re just trying to get rid of my generation. “You know, they’re widows, they inherited the money, so they went where the money was and found a way to get it from people.”

Vanessa Hudgens, meanwhile, had a problem with Instagram Live, where a fan noted that the quarantine period could be extended until the summer, and Hudgens responded (via E! News): “…” It will be heard by July like a bunch of bulls ** t I’m sorry, but like a virus, I have it, I respect it, but at the same time, even if everyone gets it, yes, people will die, which is terrible but inevitable. ”

And these celebs aren’t the only ones who haven’t taken the virus seriously.