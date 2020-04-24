John Cusack’s most controversial moments

John Cusack spends a lot of time on Twitter, where his resume states that he is a “revealing annoyance”. In April 2020, his most recent “annoyance”, if you will, concerned dubious allegations about 5G, the high-speed mobile data network. In tweets that have been deleted since then (via Geo News), Cusack wrote: “5 – G wil (sic) will prove very bad for people’s health. I have sources in the scientific community – and in medicine.” He continued, “Twittaverse many of you are thoughtful decent people. Apart from bots and trolls – many of you are just DUMB – just consumers of junk (sic).”

According to CNN, at least one 5G conspiracy theory claims that there is “an alleged link between 5G and Covid-19”, which has in no way been scientifically proven at this point. The media undertook Cusack and other celebs to promote the unfounded theory, with The New York Times even calling it an article pointing to “arson and vandalism … against wireless towers and other telecommunications tools” that occurred through the spread of 5G conspiracy theory.

While the initials of the tweets have disappeared, Cusack’s self-defense remains on the internet: skeptical of 5G technology and question the potential health risks, including psychological health. Again – NEVER associated with conspiracy theories. Nyt. “Maybe it should remain in the tweet about politics.