John Delaney abandons his primary democratic race after an anemic poll

Former representative John Delaney (D-MD) announced Thursday morning that he is withdrawing his 2020 presidential campaign from staying alive after being stuck at 1% in the polls.

“It has been a privilege to campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, but it is clear that God has a different purpose for me right now,” Delaney said in a statement. “I leave this race with a deep sense of gratitude to the constituents who shared with me their hopes and concerns for our beautiful country, in admiration for the other nominees and proud of the work we have done to change the debate . “

The former congressman said he was “fully committed” to supporting anyone who becomes the Democratic candidate.

Delaney, whose campaign slogan was “Real Solutions, Not Impossible Promises”, briefly made the headlines after the second main debate in July when he attempted to attack his progressive rivals, Senators Bernie Sanders (I -VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). .

“I don’t understand why someone is bothering to run for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and why we shouldn’t fight,” said Warren.

The overcrowded primary field has now been reduced to 10 candidates.