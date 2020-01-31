John Delaney Announces Decision To Retire From Race 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – In a press release from John Delaney’s campaign team, Delaney officially announces his retirement from the 2020 race.

This decision was made after internal analysis reported that Delaney’s support was insufficient to achieve 15% viability in a number of caucus areas. John Delaney’s explanation of his retreat is below.

“It was a privilege to promote the Democratic nomination as President, but it is clear that God has a different purpose for me at this point. I leave this race to the voters who shared their hopes and concerns for our great country, in admiration for the other nominees and proud of the work we have done to change the debate.

I would like to thank my team members, especially those who have been loyal to me over the past few months, our volunteers, supporters and friends for their incredible work, encouragement and support during our campaign. It was a privilege to work with you on this trip. I will be grateful to you until my last few days and look forward to the work ahead. Most importantly, I would like to thank my extraordinary wife April and my great daughters Summer, Brooke, Lily and Grace for their love and encouragement. I thank God every day for the love and blessings of my family.

We must provide viable solutions to the economic problems of hard-working Americans, create opportunities for young people in all communities, restore our nation’s sense of unity and common purpose, and make the United States a committed global leader again. I think our campaign was unique in its consistent focus on these four topics. Our economic, ecological and technological future depends on the decisions and measures we take. We made bad decisions too long and didn’t act. we have to change course.

This race was never about me, it was about ideas and what was right for our nation. The unique and data-driven ideas that our campaign spawned – how to create a functioning universal health system, price carbon, drive commerce, invest in rural America, cure disease, help workers, introduce negative emissions technologies, reform education and expand community service – are now ideas for the party and I will continue to work for them in my next chapter. In addition, I encourage the party to focus more on the growing inequality of opportunity that is in trouble in both rural America and cities. Concentrating startups and investment capital in a small number of areas is problematic, and smart public policies are required to encourage entrepreneurs to start a business anywhere. Intelligent public-private partnerships can encourage entrepreneurs to settle in the small American town and in the difficult inner cities.

Never bet against the United States. This is a remarkable nation full of wonderful and patriotic people. People who love their country, their neighbors and their families. People who work tirelessly, are innovative and use their time and resources. People who care deeply about the character and decency of this nation. Because of this, we have all the benefits a nation could want in 2020, with one exception: we are a deeply divided nation. The good news is that we can fix this, but we have to fix it together. Step one is to defeat Donald Trump and restore decency to the presidency. In many ways, that’s all that matters, and I’m determined to support our candidate and accomplish this mission. Step two is to get our government back to work for the American people. Step three is to focus on the future and leave the world better than we found it. The Democratic Party must respond to this call.

Let us stop the nonsense of unrealistic and fissile election promises and be the party that the American people need – a decent, unifying, future-oriented and sensible party. And please don’t listen to the cynics, the naysayers and the dividers. While we face great challenges and too many Americans struggling, the world is getting better every year and the United States has driven much of this progress – let us stay that way.

Forward and upward and God bless America. ”