John Docherty is eyeing Scotland’s headliners during the 2020 outbreak

RINGSIDE 01/02/2020

Rob Mark Robinson

John Docherty, an aspiring super middleweight talent, says he’d like to run a JD NXTGEN show in his home country of Scotland if he anticipates an outbreak in 2020 that will lead to a six-round competition against the Czech Stanislav Eschner Kell Brook starts Mark DeLuca next Saturday at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield.

The former Team GB member, who coaches Scottish combat legend Ricky Burns in Essex under Tony Sims, experienced an explosive boom in professional ranks and destroyed his first five opponents in the distance to earn a reputation for one of the toughest 168lbs prospects in Great Britain.

This knockout series came to an end when “The Doc” for the first time in his career defeated the experienced journeyman Darryl Sharp at the Liverpool Exhibition Center, followed by another point win against Lewis van Poetsch at Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle ,

Although he completed some much-needed rounds in his learning struggles against Sharp and Poetsch, the Montrose man wants to get back on the KO train and is still working on his first professional title chance in 2020.

“I had a break over Christmas, but not much, because I knew I had this fight shortly after New Year’s, and it’s a fight I’m really looking forward to doing a show,” said Docherty. “I had an active year 2019, but I’m used to fighting a lot because of my amateur background. I performed and understood what KO meant, that I was in the shows all the time. It is important to me to continue in this phase to win and look good.

“I’ve learned so much from my last two fights against experienced journeyman in Sharp and Poetsch. They are both slippery customers and know every trick in the book. So in this phase of my career I need good learning experiences. That being said, there is still no better feeling than getting a big knockout, and fans will see more of it in 2020. “

The proud Scotsman Docherty has only boxed in his homeland since he defeated Wilmer Gonzalez in a round in October 2018 at SSE Hydro in Glasgow, and the bronze medalist of the Commonwealth Games hopes that the newest bantamweight newcomer, Kash Farooq, will be the promoter Eddie I would like to venture north of the border again.

“I would love to run a NXTGEN show, especially in Scotland! I have this fight and shortly afterwards a round of 16. When the title fight comes, it comes and I am ready to take this opportunity. I want the climb to come, I’m ready for it. There are a lot of good Scottish fighters at the moment, so it’s definitely possible to defend myself there with what I want to do with people like Ricky Burns and Kash Farooq.

“2020 is a big year for me, it is a huge year. I want to have a big fight this year and show everyone what I am about. I have stopped the rounds in my last two fights, but now I want to go back into the Get on the KO series and hopefully start in Sheffield. Whoever wants it can get it. It’s that simple. I’ll come to your garden! “

Docherty vs. Eschner is part of a huge night of action in Sheffield.

Kell Brook (38-2, 26 KOs) wants to shake off the ring grate and let his name flow back into the mix to get a word title from 2020 when he spoke to Mark DeLuca (24-1, 13 KOs) ) meets. Kid Galahad (26-1, 15 KOs) meets Claudio Marrero (24-3, 17 KOs) in a final eliminator for the featherweight IBF crown. Terri Harper (9-0, 5 KOs) meets Finnish Eva Wahlstrom (23-1-2, 3 KOs) in an association for the WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles, taking Anthony Tomlinson (11-0, 6 KOs ) Stewart Burt (13-1-1, 1 KO) in an eliminator for the British and Commonwealth welterweight title Dave Allen (17-5-2, 14 KOs) returns after eight months from the Brentwood super featherweight ring Martin Joseph Ward (23-1-2, 11 KOs) and back with great excitement Sheffield Super Featherweight Prospect Donte Dixon (2-0, 1 KO) return, Leeds Featherweight Hopey Price (2-0, 1 KO) wants 3- Go 0 and Sheffield Light-Heavyweight Callum Beardow (1-0) fights for the second time as a pro.