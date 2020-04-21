John Dolmayan is “not even sure” whether he wants to make a new System Of A Down album

System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan said it was “highly unlikely” that the band would release a new album.

The California outfit last released full-length records in 2005 with “Enchant” and “Hypnotize.”

Although they have been in the studio several times since the break in 2011, new SOAD music has not appeared. In 2018 Tankian and Collaboration. tried to work on the LP but suffered from creative differences.

Late last year, Dolmayan suggested that it was time for the groups to “put out the nonsense” and “work together for a common purpose” to fill the new record.

Speaking to Dean Delray on the Let There Be Talk podcast, the drummer revealed that he had little hope for a full-fledged project.

“I find it unlikely. I’m not even sure I want it anymore, “Dolmayan explained.” It’s just so much drama and nonsense. In many ways, I experienced it. “

The musician went on to say that at that time, starting with “Mesmerize” and “Hypnotize”, “it was hard to get [System] to make an album.”

“Like no other, I urged people, ‘Let’s go. Put the ego aside. Let’s have meetings. Whatever it takes. Let’s go to the studio. Let’s just go into the studio and see what happens. “I just couldn’t do it. I failed.”

Dalmayan added: “Relationships are always breaking up. And it’s with one person. Try with four.”

Responding to earlier allegations that frontman Serge Tankian and guitarist Daron Malakian are guilty of not recording new material, Dalmayan said, “It’s not just Daron and Serge. It will take four people to create this team, and create it for four people .

“I think we are all to blame. I could blame Daron and Sir for, frankly, they are the main songwriters, and it’s easy.”

Last December, Tankian revealed that he wanted to share unreleased System Of A Down material with fans. The singer said he was “all for it” but had to “convince everyone else” in the team.

Despite their ongoing struggle, System Of A Down was set to return to the UK in June for headlines at the Download Festival. However, scheduled summer appearances have been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.