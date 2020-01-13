John F. Kennedy’s Brooklyn Waterfront Paintings are auctioned

Loading...

JFK’s watercolor painting of sailing boats in Sheepshead Bay. (The Paloger Collection / RR auction)

You may have seen the official portrait of John F. Kennedy that Aaron Shikler painted years after the 35th President died, but did you know that JFK is actually a painter?

Well, he was, and some of his work will cross the block this month, courtesy of the Boston-based RR Auction.

In an offer entitled “The Paloger Collection of John F. Kennedy Memorabilia, Historical Photographs, and Original Negatives”, RR Auction offers a painting that Kennedy painted in 1960 in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.

Signed ‘J.F.K. Both paintings were gifts from Kennedy to a prominent friend from Beverly Hills who was instrumental in supporting JFK’s 1960 presidential election. They have never been seen before or offered to the public.

“Kennedy was known for scribbling” boats, “but these images reflect the artistic side of JFK that the audience has never seen,” said RR Auction.

JFK’s watercolor painting of the Brooklyn Marine Bridge. (The Paloger Collection / RR auction)

The collector Ronnie Paloger acquired the pictures together with the other objects in the collection in November 2013 at an undisclosed price.

“His favorite pastime was sailing,” Paloger told the New York Post of Kennedy. “And these pictures are so damn good. This is really special. “

Potential buyers can make offers for Paloger’s complete pick-up by 5:00 p.m. If the minimum bid of $ 1.5 million for the entire collection is not met, the items will be sold as individual lots.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story at the New York Post