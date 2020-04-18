John Frusciante will release a new Trickfinger album this summer

John Frusciante has announced the release of a new solo album under his cinematographer Trickfinger and has shared two tracks from it.

“She Smiles Because She Presses The Button” will be released on June 5 at Acid Test Records on Acid 66 Avenue.

It follows 2017’s “Trickfinger II” and an EP called “Look, Look At Us,” which came out last month. Frusciante has shared two songs from his new album “Amb” and “Brise”. Now you can listen to both.

Only six tracks will be featured on the upcoming record. The track list is as follows:

Amba

Breeze

“Notification”

Airplane

“Ryhme Four”

“Sea YX6”

When “Look Down, Look At Us” came out on March 31, it was reported to be the first of three projects that Frusciante has put on as Trickfinger in 2020.

Meanwhile, last year it was confirmed that Fruchiante would once again return to his old Red Hot Chili Peppers band, from which he split in 2008, though his departure was not announced until next year. He had previously left the group together in 1993.

He first performed with the band at age 12 in February 2020 at a memorial to aspiring director Andrew Berkeley.

After returning guitarists to the Chili Peppers, his replacement Josh Klinghoffer was removed from the lineup. In a statement, the rest of the band said at the time: “Josh is wonderful music that we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him and the countless gifts he has shared with us.”