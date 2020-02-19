[john-fulkerson-takes-over-to-lead-tennessee-basketball-over-vanderbilt]

John Fulkerson scored a career-high 25 points at South Carolina on Saturday, then blamed himself after the Vols faltered in the final minutes.

Three days later, the Vols forward was the reason that Tennessee beat Vanderbilt. The junior hit his free throws and got the rim, scoring 11 of 13 Tennessee points and blocking a pair of Vanderbilt shots in a critical second-half run.

Tennessee survived Vanderbilt 65-61 behind Fulkerson’s 16 second-half points.

Fulkerson finished with 17 points for Tennessee (15-11, 7-6 SEC) against Vanderbilt (9-17, 1-12). Jordan Bowden also had 17, including a game-sealing pair of free throws with five seconds to play after Vanderbilt trimmed UT’s lead to two with a 10-0 run in the final minute.

Vanderbilt’s Jordan Wright had a career-high 23 points, doubling his previous career-best 11.

The Fulkerson takeover

Fulkerson missed his first four field-goal attempts Tuesday. He made his first field goal with 9: 34 to play with a spin around Vanderbilt’s Dylan Disu and drew a foul. He converted the three-point play and continued scoring.

He cut down the baseline, catching a Santiago Vescovi pass and making an open layup. He hit four straight free throws — something he criticized himself for not doing at South Carolina, where he was 9-for-14 at the free-throw line.

Then Vescovi drove, faked his defender and threaded a pass between two defenders to Fulkerson for another open layup and a 53-48 Tennessee lead. Vescovi scored five straight to open up Tennessee’s lead to 10.

The big gulp

Fulkerson put Tennessee ahead 63-51 with 1: 09 to play, then the wild ride commenced.

Tennessee, which had four turnovers in the final two minutes at South Carolina on Saturday, turned over the ball three times in the final minute Tuesday. Vanderbilt scored 10 straight points, and Saben Lee’s 3-pointer with six seconds to play pulled the Commodores within 63-61.

Bowden made two free throws to seal the win and regular-season sweep against Vanderbilt.

Staying close

Bowden made a pair of free throws to put Tennessee ahead 17-12 in the first half, but Vanderbilt controlled the remainder of the half.

The Commodores scored 10 straight points — seven of which Wright scored on his way to setting a career-high 12 points before halftime.

But Bowden kept Tennessee close. He scored nine straight Vols points starting with the pair of free throws. He stopped the 10-0 run with a 3-pointer from the top of the key and then free throws to tie the game 22-22.

Jalen Johnson tied it 30-30 with a layup in the final second before halftime.

No 3-pointer worries

Tennessee held Vanderbilt to 0-for-25 shooting from 3-point range in Nashville on Jan. 18 to end a 1,080-game streak with a made three.

The Commodores didn’t have to wait long Tuesday. Wright made a three with 13: 37 to play in the first half — the first of four the Commodores made in the first half. Vanderbilt made 8 of 27 from 3-point range and has made a 3-pointer in nine straight games.

Up next

Tennessee plays at Auburn on Saturday (noon ET, CBS).