John Howard – It’s not all over yet

Released on February 10, 2020

Brand new single by singer-songwriter John Howard, a cover of the song by Daniel McGeever. Ian Canty reviews…

John Howard wants to follow up on his great work in 2019 with this new single, a cover of the song It is Not All Over Yet by fellow artist Daniel McGeever (you can learn a little more about this via his Facebook site). It has a beautiful, deeply human text that John interprets beautifully as you would expect. The song was written by Daniel while his father was sick and the song clearly resonated with John, confronting a similar situation with his own father. Just like the recent re-release of the special edition of LP Across The Door Sill / Four Piano Pieces (read here for more info), this is only John and a wonderfully sounding old Joanna, but nothing is really needed anymore. This is a hugely sensibly played and performed reading that simply adds gravitas in its very simplicity.

It’s Not All Over Yet offers the listener a welcome break from the increasingly crooked world to a better place for the seven minutes and thirty-four seconds of its duration. There is a sense of optimism here, as well as a realism in the ravages and inevitability of life and death. Yes, this is an epic, but with none of the inaccessibility that could suggest, a very hopeful message in the most difficult times. Do we dare to wish that this means that the sequel to Cut The Wire is not far away? If that is the case and this trailer is an indication of the possible content, then we are all in for a treat. Just beautiful.

