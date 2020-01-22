John-Joe Nevin and James Branch will be in the Cliffs Pavilion next month

RINGSIDE 22/01/2020

📷 Hennessy Sports

The Essex Sporting Club starts next month with a top-class line-up.

On Monday, February 17th, top-notch boxing will arrive at the Cliffs Pavilion in Westcliff-on-Sea with a bill on an Irish hero, an undefeated Essex cruiser who refused Love Island because he loves fighting, the return of ‘The Beast ‘and a view from a famous fighting family.

John-Joe Nevin, silver medalist at the London 2012 Olympic Games, twice bronze medalist at the World Championships and European champion as an amateur, most recently showed Freddy Fonseca on Channel Five in December.

This result keeps him on track for a possible World Cup challenge in 2020 – and James Branch is another who hopes to wear a belt by the end of the year.

The 24-year-old from Hainaut has won all seven fights – and says he would rather fight than hunt women on Love Island.

Branch was contacted for appearing on the show – following in the footsteps of Tommy Fury – but boxing was his number one priority.

Tamuka ‘The Beast’ Mucha returns after a year. The Reading welterweight faced an opportunity for the British before taking a break and while out of action. Paddy Gallagher, who has done more than 10 rounds, shot the British and Commonwealth belts.

Simon Corcoran completes the bill. He is a 4-0 super lightweight from Fighting Stock. Big brother Gary Corcoran challenged Jeff Horn for the WBO welterweight championship in Australia.