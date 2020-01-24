John Karlen, actor in Dark Shadows and Cagney & Lacey, dies at the age of 86

Emmy-starred actor John Karlen, best known for his work on the Dark Shadows and Cagney & Lacey TV series, has passed away. He was 86 years old.

Karlen died of heart failure in a hospice in Burbank, California on Wednesday. This was announced by his friend and spokesman Jim Pierson to the Associated Press.

The actor played the cheater and villain Willie Loomis in the Gothic soap opera Dark Shadows and replaced James Hall, who had abruptly left the show after five episodes.

He later played several other roles for the horror soap series, which aired on ABC from 1966 to 1971. The Dark Shadows News published the news on Twitter.

Karlen also played Harvey Lacey, husband of Mary Beth Lacey of Tyne Daly, in the CBS police drama Cagney & Lacey from 1982 to 1988. For his role, he received Emmy nominations for three years as an outstanding supporting actor in a drama. and won in 1986.

John Karlens Emmy Victory (YouTube)

Born on May 28, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York, John Adam Karlewicz studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and began his career on stage when he appeared in the Broadway production of Tennessee Williams’ Sweet Bird of Youth in 1959.

In his television career, Karlen collected well over 100 acting credits from the late 1950s to the 1990s. In addition to his two long-standing roles, he has had guest appearances and recurring roles in shows such as The Streets of San Francisco, Charlies Angels, Hill Street Blues, Quincy and Murder, She Wrote.

John Karlen with Tyne Daly on ‘Cagney and Lacey’ (CBS)

He has also appeared on the big screen in films including 1976 in A Small Town in Texas, 1981 in Pennies From Heaven and 1984 in Racing With the Moon. His last leading role was a replay of his Harvey Lacey character for the television film Cagney & Lacey: True Convictions, 1996.

He is survived by his son Adam.

