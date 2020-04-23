John Kerry watches Reagan’s tragic AIDS story to denounce Trump

John Kerry tells Anderson Cooper: “We really need Ronald Reagan (Photo: The Mountain)

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has criticized Trump’s response to the view that he is supposed to be like Ronald Reagan, the President who overcoming the AIDS crisis has killed tens of thousands of people.

Kerry made this clear in an interview with Anderson Cooper, who appealed a controversial political commentary on Trump’s decision to ban all immigrants to the United States.

Kerry, who served as secretary of state from 2013 to 2017, vehemently denounced the initiative, calling it “behind the scenes” to divert attention and give the Trump administration a distorted view of the future.

“It prevents him from coping with the fact that we went about two months or more without supervision to do what he was supposed to do,” he said.

“I mean, even after they shut down China, 435,000 people still kept on the plane to shut it down. (It’s been wrong) illegally, and by avoiding responsibility, which he publicly said: ‘I’m not going to take part.’ ”

He concludes: “We desperately need a President, Jack Kenney or Ronald Reagan, who will sit there and say, ‘You know, the donkey is standing here, and I’m going to blame.’”

There is one small problem: Kerry seems to have easily forgotten that Reagan complained about the AIDS epidemic, and in the early critical days his response was very similar to that of Trump.

Just as Trump left the coronavirus in the early days of its spread, so did Reagan take the AIDS epidemic as a joke.

In 1982, when a Reagan press secretary was asked if the President was following a “gay epidemic” broadcast, the room laughed and replied: “I have none, have I?”

The reporter went on to say: “Does the President – in a way, the White House – consider it a good joke?”

The Reagan administration completely changed the situation and only Reagan refused to accept the challenge for years.

Although AIDS was first identified in 1981 the President did not say a word until 1985, the year of the first high-profile death from the disease.

AIDS activists blame Ronald Reagan for lack of funds in HIV research, New York, March 24, 1988. (Allan Tannenbaum / Getty)

Many believe that his curiosity caused thousands of people to become infected and die, partly because he delayed the necessary research to understand and cure the virus.

Despite this grave error, in the assassination of President Reagan, many people – Democrats and Republicans alike – seem to have played this part in history in an effort to see him hopelessly.

The most difficult president for Kerry to compare Trump to maybe Barack Obama, who has been a leading supporter of HIV / AIDS and whose plans will bring back the virus management in the US.

Not only that, but Obama has also warned since 2014 that the US is at risk of a leading epidemic, and has taken steps to prepare the government’s medical sources to deal with it – ways that Trump has changed dramatically since he took office.