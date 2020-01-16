John Krasinski blames Emily Blunt for the story of her email not allowed by Chris Martin – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML61967dee0e9052895f3226f2dee9108911%

% MINIFYHTML61967dee0e9052895f3226f2dee9108912%

WENN / Arturo Holmes

After the Coldplay leader told his shame for his ignored joke email, the director of & # 39; A Quiet Place & # 39; He quickly makes it clear that he did not receive the first message.

Up News Info –

John Krasinski is convinced of his actress-wife Emily Blunt it’s your fault to ignore an e-mail joke from the rocker Chris Martin looking to convert his movie “A quiet place“in a musical.

the cold play The leader remembered the failed joke during an interview on “Ellen DeGeneres show“On Wednesday (January 15), he revealed that he would like to renew the horror film, about a family forced to live in silence to prevent it from being detected by monsters hunting for the sound.”

“When he left & # 39; A Quiet Place & # 39; I later had an idea for a joke,” she said, “and I sent Emily Blunt and her husband this idea for a musical of & # 39; A Quiet Place & # 39; and it was just (video of) me (who pretended to play the piano), and they never responded! ”

% MINIFYHTML61967dee0e9052895f3226f2dee9108913%

% MINIFYHTML61967dee0e9052895f3226f2dee9108914%

“So every time I see that trailer, I feel sick because I thought, & # 39; Oh no, they must have thought I was taking the mickey (made fun of them) & # 39; but I wasn’t .. “I love the movie …” he added.

A program representative posted a clip of Martin’s interview on Instagram and tagged Krasinski in the legend to reach the end of the email, and wrote: “@JohnKrasinski and Emily Blunt, did you receive this message from Chris Martin?”

<br />

The actor / director Krasinski responded quickly and made it clear that he would never have ignored Martin if he had been aware of the message.

“I … I have not received an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure. Are you kidding me?!?” he answered.

Blaming his cast partner and husband, Krasinski joked: “Emily, what did you do?”

Next article



Rae Sremmurd’s mother believes she may have been the victim of her son’s murder

% MINIFYHTML61967dee0e9052895f3226f2dee9108915%