John Krasinski is a prom host for students who are missing him because of the Coronawi virus

The former Office star deserves to be crowned the Prom King for his latest good deed. John Krasinski hosts a virtual prom for students who miss high school dance due to the Coronoy virus. Through his Good News (SGN) network series, Krasinski wants to help teens at least be a prom, even though they still have to stay home.

The Silent Star will also be DJing for the live virtual event. He has already provided a link to the Ballroom Invitation to be held on YouTube on Friday, April 17, at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST. All you have to do is wear his chosen attire, click on the link and then dance like no one is watching.

On April 15, Krasinski announced his virtual prom with a fun video. “Okay okay … so one of our favorite sections of @somegoodnews is ‘What did I miss?'” He tweeted. “And I just can’t take it as much as everything you need. So let’s do something about it!” Some unfamiliar “friends” will also help him host the prom. Knowing the actor and director, he could potentially roll in some big celebrities similar to that when he teamed up with Steve Carl and gave him the original Hamilton cast of actors to sing together for SGN.

Krasinski’s virtual prom may be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to celebs helping students celebrate key milestones during epidemics. There have already been requests for celebrities to illuminate the lives of students, including seniors in high school and colleges who do not have graduation ceremonies. One student, 17-year-old Lincoln Davenham of Los Angeles, went viral after asking former President Barack Obama to give a “national start address” almost to the 2020 class. April 14th.

Obama spokeswoman Katie Hill told CNN they were “very flattered” by the tweets, but provided no further comment. It’s unclear if Obama will grant Davenham’s wish, but until then, students can hopefully find solace in Krasinski’s virtual prom.

