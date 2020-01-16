John Krasinski responds after he and Emily Blunt Snub Chris Martin – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLd9ac3e5fce340e2b66dde4063725f911%

Cindy Ord / Getty images; Kristina Bumphrey / Starpix / REX / Shutterstock

2020 has just begun and we already have our first fight between celebrities.

Chris Martin stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres show to chat Ellen DeGeneres and I finally shared a spontaneous story about the movie A peace place. After seeing that Ellen shared the trailer for the sequel to the John Krasinski Y Emily Blunt film, he shared that he has a special relationship with the film.

“When a peaceful place came out, I later had an idea for a joke,” he shared, quot; So I sent Emily Blunt and her husband this idea for the musical A Peace place. And so I was just (quiet). And they never answered, “Although his joke caused a big laugh in Ellen’s crowd, Chris and Emily didn’t have the same reaction,” said Chris.

“So every time I see that trailer, it makes me sick,” he shared. After Ellen used Instagram to share the story, John responded to the post with his own shocking accusation.

“I … I have not received an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure,” he joked in the mail. “Are you kidding!?!? Emily, what did you do!?!?” Let John have the funniest answer to the whole situation. Emily hasn’t responded yet, but it’s probably because she is explaining the alleged rejection to her husband.

The film has not yet reached theaters, so it may not be too late to add a quick cameo!

A quiet place: part II Arrives in theaters on March 20.

