John Krasinski Throws Virtual Prom With The Jonas Brothers & Billie Eilish

The Business office (US) star John Krasinski just threw a virtual promenade for all of those people young children who have experienced their proms/formals/graduations ruined by the coronavirus.

Krasinski was joined by an true large schooler, Paige, who posted on Facebook about obtaining her promenade cancelled. You know, to make it a tiny fewer unusual that a center-aged guy was throwing his have digital prom.

“I am an aged individual and I am coming to you dwell on god appreciates what… very certain it’s YouTube,” Krasinski explained, though carrying a tuxedo and taking part in the portion of a promenade attendee. “Welcome to promenade, course of 2020.”

But as if hanging out with John Krasinski was not currently more than enough to make you neglect all about your superior faculty promenade, the party also had a string of visitor appearances from popular celebrities.

But in contrast to my superior college graduation, which virtually associated obtaining drunk in a paddock somewhere, this virtual shindig had Billie Eilish, The Jonas Brothers and Probability the Rapper in attendance. John’s former The Office environment (US) costar Rainn Wilson also joined in the celebrations.

To make the total “missing out on your prom” issue suck a tiny a lot less, The Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish shared their own stories of missing their promenade before undertaking strike tracks Sucker and Bad Guy respectively.

Paige shared the highlights of the zoom prom on her TikTok.

@paigesstagethank you @johnkrasinski and @somegoodnewsofficial for internet hosting promenade!! ##promenade ##sgnprom ##zoom

♬ original audio – acoustictune

The digital promenade was component of Krasinski’s new Some Very good News YouTube sequence. As the title implies, the sequence normally involves Krasinski sharing some excellent information amid all of the unfavorable coronavirus data we have been bombarded with recently.

You can observe the Some Excellent News prom 2020 in the movie down below.

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=2PGSwrSjPFE