John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest have announced Uk tour dates for October. These will be the band’s initially Uk exhibits for two several years, and they will be in support of a brand name new studio album, which is now slated for Oct.

The as but unnamed album will be the band’s initially new songs for seven decades. The band’s very last album, North, was launched in 2013. The band will be carrying out tunes from their new album on the tour.

The band will be executing at numerous festivals beforehand, like HRH Prog in March and A New Working day Festival in August.

John Lees Barclay James Harvest will perform:

Oct 15: Cardiff Tramshed



Oct 16: Frome Cheese & Grain



Oct 22: London Islington Assembly Corridor



Oct 23: Salisbury Town Corridor



Oct 24: Leeds Town Kinds



Oct 31: Manchester Royal Northern College Of Audio Theatre

See the band’s internet site for even further particulars.