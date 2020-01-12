John Legend, Alicia Keys and a number of other stars will pay tribute to Prince in a concert

Loading...

More than a dozen stars will take to the stage later this month to perform in honor of music legend Prince, the Recording Academy said in a press release.

The concert, titled “Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince”, will take place in Los Angeles on January 28 and will air on tape later in the year.

Stars include John Legend, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, Juanes, Chris Martin, Usher from Coldplay and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The “Purple Rain” singer had won seven Grammy Awards and was nominated 38 times, the academy said.

“With his subversive demeanor and his commanding manner, he spanned musical genres and created electrifying music that brims with character,” said Deborah Dugan, president and CEO of the Recording Academy, in a statement. “He continues to be an inspiring icon for artists and fans worldwide.”

Prince died in 2016, just a few weeks after signing a contract to write a book about his life.

His memoirs, published last year, are entitled “The Beautiful” and combine the unfinished manuscript of the singer with original photos, scrapbook clips and texts.