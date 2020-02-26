[John Legend joins Elizabeth Warren at rally in Orangeburg]

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) — On Wednesday, Democratic presidential prospect Sen. Elizabeth Warren held a ‘Get Out The Vote’ rally at South Carolina State College. She was joined by particular guest, musician John Legend.

“I hope you will sign up for me, I hope you will vote to make Elizabeth Warren the upcoming president of the United States,” explained Legend.

Warren and Legend took to the phase in Orangeburg to really encourage individuals to get out to the polls this Saturday.

“I’m Elizabeth Warren and I’m the woman who is heading to defeat Donald Trump,” claimed Warren. “In the encounter of this sort of danger, are we likely to again up? Are we going to get timid? Are we going to crouch down? Or are we likely to battle again? Me, I’m battling again.”

“And which is perhaps what evokes me most about Elizabeth Warren. She persists. She’s not scared of a fight. She’s not afraid to just take on a obstacle,” explained Legend.

Legend stopped in both of those Orangeburg and Charleston with Warren. He initial publicly declared his aid for her in October.

“Elizabeth Warren essentially thinks that our democracy is in danger. That the govt has become far too corrupt, too beholden to the desire of the effective and the connect. And the reason she ran is to give this democracy back to its rightful entrepreneurs. That is you!” stated Legend.

Warren touched on all her guidelines, including felony justice reform, minimal wage, well being treatment and instruction.

“We could present tuition-totally free, technical school, two-yr higher education, four-calendar year higher education like right below. Tuition cost-free,” claimed Warren.

The rally ended with a reminder to vote for Warren on Saturday, and a specific performance by Legend.

“This Saturday, it is up to you. Get in this combat. I’m inquiring for your vote,” stated Warren.

“Make guaranteed you vote, make guaranteed you notify your buddies and family to vote as perfectly,” reported Legend.

The polls for the Democratic presidential key are open up from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday.