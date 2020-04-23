John Legend on Risk of Incarceration During Coronavirus

Singer and activist John Legend shares his musical talent only during the THIRD DAY OF 100 HOURS: Thursday’s Expectation of the Convention.

Legend helped kick-start the event by opening a big event with a “Lean On Me” mix of soup in his home music, and closing the two-hour digital event with his new single, Greatger Love. . ” But he also had an interesting discussion with Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal.

Legend has been a longtime advocate for criminal justice reform, a topic that has become increasingly urgent with the spread of COVID-19 through incarceration and prisons. “It’s a very bad situation for a lot of diseases, because so many people are so close to each other, and the past situation is not much better,” Legend said, noting that not everyone in the prison or prison is offered the services. long ago. fines – or even guilty, but instead may be unable to pay bail. “The death penalty should not be taken,” he said. “We need to think carefully about who we should get in prisons and prisons to keep us safe.”

He continued: “You should not buy justice in the United States.”

Outside of his efforts to reduce New York prisoners, Legend has always been more arresting: he was a home-minted father thanks to coronavirus, a lifestyle change that requires a sense of humor. “When you have kids like us, being home doesn’t necessarily mean you can get a lot more work,” he said with a laugh. Still, he says, he’s lucky: 4-year-old Luna and almost 2-year-old Miles are “living in heaven with mom and dad.” (Legend is sharing parenting roles with cookbook author and model Chrissy Teigen, who shares several stories about their family’s experiences on social media.)

Thankfully Legend already has an album to release this summer. He closed the event with a solo of his single title, the new song “Favorite.” “I do not know the circumstances of who I am releasing, but here we are,” he told the record. “I think people can use a little bit of hope and love – and dance time too.”

Legend’s music has often become the soundtrack for strong occasions, and reaffirms its optimism. “I believe in the human spirit, and I believe the United States and the world include many people who care about each other,” he said. “When we do our best to call upon our best human and spiritual strength and expertise to create a better future, I think we can do it.”

