John Legend Super Bowl advertisement removes helicopter scene out of respect for Kobe Bryant

The creators of a new car ad featuring John Legend and Chrissy Teigen that will be appearing in the Super Bowl this weekend have explained their decision to re-cut the ad clip in light of Kobe Bryant’s recent death.

The first few seconds of the clip originally showed a helicopter in the scene and were shot before the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant and seven other passengers in a helicopter crash last Sunday (January 26).

“Today we cut our Super Bowl ad to remove a stationary helicopter that was in the first two seconds of the commercial,” said Genesis spokesman USA Today.

“The advertisement was shot, produced and delivered long before the tragedy on Sunday. That’s why we removed the spot out of compassion and sensitivity for the families.”

Legend was among countless characters from the entertainment world who expressed their shock and sadness at the death of the 41-year-old and described Bryant as “a brilliant man we lost too early”.

I am so sad and stunned now. In the Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, he was preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we had lost too early, Nipsey Hussle. Life can sometimes be so brutal and meaningless. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe

– John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

After his death, Kobe Bryants’ Oscar-winning short film Dear Basketball continues to be shared by fans around the world.

Dear Basketball, written and narrated by Bryant, directed by Glen Keane and with music by John Williams, is based on a letter the star wrote to The Players’ Tribune on November 29, 2015, announcing his retirement from the game ,

When Bryant received his Oscar at the 2018 award ceremony, he joked: “As a basketball player, we should shut up and dribble – but I’m glad we can do a little more than that” before paying tribute to his wife and children.