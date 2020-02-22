[John Legend to conduct in Charleston, Orangeburg for Elizabeth Warren campaign]

CHARLESTON, SC (CNN) — John Legend is concentrating on politics fairly than songs.

The singer is set to marketing campaign for Senator Elizabeth Warren in South Carolina up coming 7 days.

Senator Warren, joined by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, will get there on Monday, February 24th, where by they will kick off Warren’s marketing campaign tour at Struggle for $15 Rally at Harmon Discipline at 10: 30 a.m.

The occasion will be followed by the It is Our Time: Females With Warren function at The Cedar Home. Doorways open up at four: 00 p.m. and the event starts at 5: 30 p.m.

She will conclude Monday with a Initially in the South Meal at the Charleston Marriott Resort at seven: 30

Legend is scheduled to appear in at the very least two activities for the Democratic presidential hopeful in Orangeburg and Charleston on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, he will initially be in Orangeburg at the Orangeburg Get Out The Vote Celebration with John Legend. That will acquire put at the South Carolina State College. Doorways open at 11: 00 a.m. and the celebration begins at 12: 30 p.m.

Following the effectiveness, Legend will also host the Charleston Get Out The Vote Event with John Legend at the Charleston Audio Corridor. Doors open at 4: 45 p.m. and the party commences at 6: 15 p.m.

According to a Warren aide, he’s expected to perform.

Legend tweeted previous thirty day period that he will be voting for Warren in the Democratic Main.

Other celebs who have endorsed Warren consist of Jonathan Van Ness of “Queer Eye,” soccer star Megan Rapinoe, ice skater Adam Rippon, and actress Ashley Judd.