John Lewis pushes Joe Biden to make a colored woman his companion

The civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis said Tuesday that former Vice President Joe Biden should choose a woman of color to be his running mate. Lewis commented after announcing that it would formally approve Biden, which will energize Democratic presidential candidates, as the main season of this season is paused due to safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. .

“I think Vice President Biden should look around. It would be nice to have women with color,” Lewis told reporters when asked on the phone.

“It’s good that there are women who look like other U.S. people are smart, talented, fighters, and warriors,” said Lewis, pointing out that women of any race are a good choice. Passed the White House, which I think is long, to make it look like America as a whole. “

In the last major debate in March, Biden promised to select a female running companion.

Lewis, 80, announced in December that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “Now I have some health problems, but I hope it won’t last forever with me,” said Lewis, adding that he is planning a Biden campaign. “We need his voice, and we need his leadership more than ever.”

Georgia postponed the planned March 24 primary election until May 19 due to the coronavirus.

Biden’s main victory in 19 states so far is largely due to his dominant support from black voters. But Biden’s support among young black voters in some states was challenged by Sanders. When asked for a message to young black voters, Lewis said, “I’ve been out there and I’ve never voted more than before.”

This is not the first time Lewis has spoken on behalf of Biden in the campaign. Lewis defended Biden in the summer of 2019, when some of the Democratic presidential candidates accused Biden of casually talking about his relationship with a racist senator. “I don’t think the remarks are offensive,” Lewis told reporters.

Biden later apologized for his remarks.

