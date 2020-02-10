John Lundstram meets the late winner when Sheffield defeated United Bournemouth to boost Champions League hopes

Sheffield United narrowed the gap to fourth-placed Chelsea by just two points when they beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Substitute John Lundstram finished fifth in the table six minutes before the end and finished last in the Champions League.

John Lundstram came off the bench to claim the winner for Sheffield United against Bournemouth

It looked like the game was going to be a draw after Billy Sharp lifted Callum Wilson’s leading goal for the guests in the first half.

Chris Wilder stays on course to lead the Blades to their best-ever top division result – the sixth in 1975 – while Bournemouth is only two points above the relegation zone.

United was the first to threaten but it was Bournemouth who got the better start. Cherry captain Simon Francis, the only survivor of these teams’ last encounter at Bramall Lane in 2012, scored a brilliant block against John Fleck after two minutes.

Wilder’s team was perilous when a handful of attacks on the left caused problems, with Nathan Ake and then Harry Wilson both heading the ball wide.

Wilson attacked from close range before the Blades’ luck finally disappeared after 13 minutes.

Sander Berge, who signed the club record, was to blame when he took possession of Andrew Surman in his own half.

Another attack on the bottom left caused panic in the penalty area and after Wilson’s shot was blocked, Wilson was on hand to fire the rebound against the roof of the net.

Bournemouth could have doubled his lead immediately. Ryan Fraser’s left flank has just avoided Wilson and Philip Billing, although he feels he should have contacted them.

Wilder’s team sat down and went into the game after an unusually bad start.

Getty Images

Billy Sharp brought the Blades back up to level with his second goal of the season

A teasing flank from Enda Stevens was inaccessible to Sharp, who could only shoot the ball into the side net at full extension and from a narrow angle.

Shortly after half an hour, Ake had blocked Oli McBurnie’s shot and given former Blade Aaron Ramsdale the opportunity to routinely save.

The hosts built a burst of steam and ended the first half by putting pressure on their opponents.

The cherries survived a series of turns, pushed the ball free and faced the final challenges. Oliver Norwood saw a deflected goal excruciatingly past the post before Ramsdale fended off a penalty kick to block McBurnie’s header.

However, Bournemouth was injured in the first half of the break when the Blades’ efforts were finally rewarded.

A corner was kept alive by Stevens, who drilled a low cross into the six yard box where John Egan turned the ball into the goal. His shot was blocked, but the ball fell well for Sharp, who was on hand at the far post to push home.

It was the Blades captain’s first goal since his first day of the season in the second leg at Bournemouth.

Wilder’s team tried to pick up where they left off at the start of the second half, and Sharp forced Ramsdale into a block on his nearby post shortly after the restart.

However, the same pressure did not apply, and visitors were able to contain the flow of the attack while remaining dangerous in the counterattack.

Ake tried a corner with a shot from Fraser, who blocked a shot from Dean Henderson in the penalty area.

Lundstram dropped a miskick in the six-yard box after a good performance by Chris Basham, while substitute Blades player Lys Mousset refused to score against his former club when Adam Smith saved in the six-yard box.

Mousset improved the game by setting up Lundstram in the 84th minute. The midfielder beat Ramsdale with a calm, balanced finish in the lower corner.

Ake could have got a point for the guests in injury time, but he went on.