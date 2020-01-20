John Malkovich enters the new Pope’s field of play

Photo: Gianni Fiorito (HBO)

Here’s what happens in the television world on Monday, January 20th. All times are Eastern European.

First choice

The new pope (HBO, 9 p.m.): In the premiere of Paolo Sorrentino’s new papal series, the catastrophic and ultimately unsuccessful attempt by Vatican Secretary of State Voiello (Silvio Orlando) to lead the papal throne to a brief but fateful reign of Francis II, aka “The Woken Pope” (Marcello) Romolo). Now the Vatican troop is traveling to the estate of the charming but unconventional aristocrat Sir John Brannox (John Malkovich) to convince him to take the vacant position as pope. (Jude Laws Pius XIII. Remains in a coma after collapsing at the end of the Young Pope’s season.)

Regular reporting

placeholder

Black lightning (CW, 9 p.m.): Black Lightning is back and things in Freeland will never be the same, as the events of the Crisis Crossover have combined the Earths of Black Lightning, Supergirl and the Arrowverse group into one: Earth Prime. On his first night, Jefferson (Cress Williams) navigates through this new reality, while Lynn (Christine Adams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) face new challenges.