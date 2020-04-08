John Matias, law major and father of former UH oversight, dies at 76

STAR-ADVERTISER / AUG. 2015 Justin Matias, stepfather, John Matias, grandfather. and John Matias pose for a photo together. John Matias, a Major League Baseball player and longtime high school coach on Oahu, after starting at Farrington High School, died Tuesday after a long illness.

Matias, 76, died peacefully at home on Oahu, according to his son, also named John Matias, a former University of Hawaii standout baseball player. His father’s death has nothing to do with the COVID-19 virus, he said.

Matias is still remembered for one of the greatest performances in Hawaii high school sports history, hitting home runs in all four plate appearances for Farrington at a 1962 state championship game at Honolulu Stadium. He also plays basketball and football.

Matias and his brother, Bob, were signed by the Baltimore Orioles in 1963. John traded the White Sox and made it to the majors with Chicago in 1970. He played in 58 games in only the big-season. his league, bat. 188 of 58 games.

After a season with the Kansas City Royals AAA team and one with the Hawaii Islanders, Matias continued his pro career in Mexico.

After his playing career, he was a longtime coach at Pearl City High and Damien Memorial.

“I don’t think anyone had a bad thing to say about Coach Matias,” said Aaron Teruya, a second baseman on his team at Pearl City who went on to play college baseball. “He brought out the best in his players by always being supportive and caring for you. You felt like you belonged. You felt like part of his family. You felt good playing for her and it is an honor to say that Coach Matias was my coach. “

