Seven times Grand Slam winner John McEnroe given an absolutely brutal assessment of Margaret Court he Tennis Australia organizes events to mark the 50th anniversary of her Grand Slam success.

The Australian Open will host a trophy presentation and show a short documentary on the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Grand Slam victory before the Kyrgios / Nadal game on Monday evening.

McEnroe, who described the situation surrounding Margaret’s LGBTQ views as a “nightmare” for Tennis Australia, called Court the shit in devastating comments.

“There’s only one thing longer than Margaret Court’s list of tennis performances,” McEnroe said The Commissioner for Tennis,“he said.” It’s your list of offensive and homophobic statements. “

Essentially, Tennis Australia organizes a celebration of Margaret Court’s in-game accomplishments, but ignores their fundamentalist, homophobic Christian views.

Australian Open director Craig Tiley said the event would be a recognition of her tennis performance, not a celebration of her.

“There is a difference between recognizing and celebrating someone. Their recognition is only for their tennis achievements,” said Tiley earlier this week ABC,

To celebrate similar events below Rod Lavers 50th Anniversary Events Last Year: Tennis Australia faces a dilemma when it comes to celebrating Court’s success.

“Tennis Australia faces a dilemma: what do you do with your crazy aunt?”

McEnroe continued with his comment, noting that Laver was a celebrated man both athletically and personally. McEnroe believes that Margaret Court’s homophobic opinions are inseparable from her athletic career.

“You cannot separate the person from their performance,” said McEnroe.

“Look at me. If you recognize the fact that I won seven Grand Slams, you know what? You have to celebrate the fact that I have Jin-man

Despite her homophobic views, Margaret Court still holds the benchmark for most of a tennis player’s Grand Slam victories, Serena Williams not far behind.

While many people think 38-year-old Williams is too old to outdo Court, McEnroe encourages her to try.

“Serena, please win two more slams and pass Margaret Court so we can leave Margaret Court where it belongs in the past.”

