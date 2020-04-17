It is John Mellencamp marry Jamie Sherrill and ban Meg Ryan what about the wedding? A recent tabloid claims the singer is banning her ex-boyfriend from attending his alleged nuptials. Gossip Cop researched history. Here is what we discovered.

A recent article in the document Globe reports that John Mellencamp is wedding beauty guru Jamie Sherrill. The outlet claims that just months after calling her he left with Meg Ryan, the singer-songwriter plans to marry Sherrill as the coronavirus pandemic clears. “John has already proposed to Jamie and he wants to marry her as soon as possible. He believes Jamie is the love of his life and wants to spend the rest of his life with her. Once things get back to normal, make his wife John’s priority, “says a source called.

The alleged source continues, saying the ceremony will be “quite large” with a couple hundred guests in attendance, but the only person not invited to the party is Meg Ryan. The partner says the couple is “adamant” about not having the actress there. “There’s no way Meg will get an invitation, not because of her romantic story, but because John is still bitter about the way things turned out,” adds the grim source. The publication states that Mellencamp wants to “start a whole new chapter” without Ryan “anyone close to him.”

The only snippets of stories are that Ryan and Mellencamp broke up and Mellencamp is with Sherrill. However, everything else is false. Mellencamp and Sherrill will not be married once the quarantine is over. A representative for Mellencamp says the story is not true and they are not planning a wedding. Plus, it’s hard to believe the box when you have a history of trust with Ryan and Mellencamp.

Gossip Cop busted the counterfeit service in August 2019 for falsely claiming that Meg Ryan requested her wedding to John Mellencamp after a “grinding” job. The story goes that the actress had undergone surgery for the wedding, but “resumed the big time,” with a dubious interior claiming that Ryan delayed the wedding plans due to the setback. The whole narrative was made. We made it our hand to separate representations for Mellencamp and Ryan, who both called the piece “absolute fiction.”

Two months earlier, we exposed the publication of the Globe’s sister, the National Enquirer, for mistakenly claiming that Tom Hanks was walking with Ryan down the aisle at his alleged wedding with Mellencamp. Gossip Cop he researched the story and found no truth. We also checked with a spokesperson for Ryan, who assured us that the piece was “just something out and unrelated to reality.” We removed the misleading article when it came out, as we did with this latest wedding story.