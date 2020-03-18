John Obi Mikel leaves Trabzonspor amid coronavirus considerations

John Obi Mikel has experienced his Trabzonspor contract terminated by mutual consent just after the previous Chelsea midfielder took to Instagram to protest that matches in Turkey have been even now going forward even with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Turkish Super Lig is one of the only prime-amount leagues in Europe not to have postponed matches, with online games taking place powering closed doorways.

On Saturday, Mikel voiced his displeasure at the problem, creating on Instagram: “There is extra to existence than soccer.

“I do not experience cozy and really do not want to play football in this scenario.

“Everyone should really be household with their households and loved types in this important time.

“Season must be cancelled as the world is struggling with this kind of turbulent occasions.”

The 32-12 months-outdated former Nigeria intercontinental joined Trabzonspor on a two-12 months deal very last summer, but has forfeited any remaining payments in buy to leave early.

A statement on Trabzonspor’s web page mentioned: “The professional soccer participant arrangement concerning our company and John Obi Mikel… has been mutually terminated.

“With the mutual termination settlement, the soccer player gave up all his long run earnings.”

Mikel’s publish received guidance from Radamel Falcao, who now plies his trade in Turkey with Galatasaray, who replied: “You are right John. The everyday living is extra critical than soccer.”

Mikel designed 24 appearances for Trabzonspor, who at present leading the league on aim big difference.