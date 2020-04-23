John Oliver Avoid Wendy Williams meal on camera

John Oliver has a long history of skewering things that seem like a crime. Wendy Williams passed away anytime soon. Oliver just wanted to tell Williams.

At the time of his presentation on the hiatus due to coronavirus (COVID-19), Williams suffered a relapse. He had the will. Oliver has been called in unorthodox times in recent episodes of his show.

Wendy Williams wore a gold dress | Dia Dipasupil / Available for Vulture teens

Wendy Williams and Betty Boop

The latest version of the Wendy Williams Show is called Wendy @ Home. During this, Williams spread out of his house. In the photos of the new show, Williams’s costume design is known as Betty Boop. She ate her presentation and sometimes just sighed.

Oliver has a lot to say about Williams. “She shines on a shelf with Betty Boop as a life coach, Chanel accessories and a disco party, and besides, Williams is always the best at that shoot, eating baby. sheepskin in general. ^ Ha yM. Not many people pull that off. “

John Oliver of Wendy Williams’ farms are ripe

Oliver also enjoyed Williams’ style of eating. At the show, he ate chocolate chocolate for breakfast. It has been called the “breakfast of the principal.” That’s not the “breakfast of poems” that bodybuilders imagine.

(download) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pr8d2EQuNgI (/ embed)

Oliver looks at the others who know Williams needs to share his food on camera. He likens Williams’ relationship to food to his relationship with his laughs. He knows that even if he has a lot of cats, he will never put him in the spotlight. Oliver likened this to Willaims’ penchant for eating on camera.

Wendy Williams and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris’ sweatsuit

Oliver spoke at the bar where Williams was discussing Tameka “Tiny” Harris defending Bill Cosby. Williams said Cosby was fortunate to remain in prison for the remainder of his days. Interestingly, Williams decided to stop publishing Cosby saying he wanted a fur coat that had Harris stripped to the brink. She told her assistant that she wanted to help him get clothes.

Oliver is justified by all this. He said Williams had no way of knowing how he could get clothes. He also pointed out that Williams had a difficult time finding clothes during the coronavirus.

Good news by John Oliver and a gift for Wendy Williams

John Oliver Wearing Black Dress | Noam Galai / gold images

However, Oliver is more valuable than most people. She finds the trackuit in the cup. He wants to give it to Williams. Oliver said he wanted Williams’ new report and developed a specific version of it.

“Here you go, Wendy. These dogs will help you. Just tell us where to send her and put her in good health. And please don’t stop eating on the camera.” Oliver finished the section by eating on the camera himself.

Oliver had a great idea of ​​Wendy @ Home. It says “Willaims has reached a high level of” f * cs given that no one has ever had before. “He called the show” an oasis of truth in a world full of lies. “

See also: Wendy Williams: Taylor Swift portrays ‘life in general’ Dangerous