John Oliver Comes To “F – King Moron” Jared Kushner Over Coronavirus Field

Last week, Jared Kushner emerged as a prominent citizen in the White House in response to coronavirus – a soon-to-be-exposed coronavirus – and established himself as a punching bag, thanks to his comments on the air to every state.

“The notion of the federal government is, it should be our repository. It’s not supposed to be the state archives they used, “Kushner said Wednesday. He later added,” Some of the members you speak to or the advocacy group, and they don’t know exactly what is in their state. “

His comments inspired the New York Times’ thoughts on “Jared Kushner Goes All We Killed” – meaning after being changed to a less-than-stellar “Put Jared Kushner On Drive is Utter” Madness. “

Rereading Kushner this week in the heart of the news – and in particular, his comments on the government’s archives – This Week Tonight host John Oliver was even blunter in his Sunday measure.

“Wait, ‘our’ archives? It’s not your repository. It’s a national product for the United States. You’re the kind of person who uses face painting,” said Oliver, who previously referred to Kushner as “a Pin-right Pinocchio.” Then he gave the expert advice on the worldly system. “And here’s the American version: It’s almost a state. There are many states everywhere! I have mentioned more than 40 of them, Jared! And some of them want to get things done now – like the city you were in, and I beg you never to see your face again, “Oliver said.

The provision of ventilators to the states during the floods has been a major issue throughout this health issue. Government of New York Andrew Cuomo it is estimated that his state will need more than 30,000 in total, a number which Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key White House staff member on the disease prevention program, also commented. But as Vanity Fair announced last week, Kushner has clearly been skeptical of the overall prospects. “I have all this information about the ICU. I’m doing my own analysis, and I’m getting a lot smarter about this. New York does not need any airbags, ”Kushner announced during the White House meeting, according to a spokeswoman.

Shortly after Wednesday’s news release, the Department of Health and Human Services changed the wording of the “Strategic National Stockpile” to more closely match what Kushner reported. citizens. (A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services told Politico that the edit was planned long before Kushner spoke.) Asked Friday what Kushner meant when he said that government exports are “our storage,” President Trump said, “You know what ‘we’ mean: the United States of America … us. We mean America. Age. ”Who’s there for the first time, again?

More Great Stories from the Disabled

– Cover story: How Reese Witherspoon Changed His Danger in the Country

– Best Movies and Shows on Netflix to Watch at Home

– Preview on Steven Spielberg’s Star Wars Story

– An Exceptional Edition by Natalie Wood, Suzanne Finstad’s Biography – With New Information on Wood’s Mysterious Death

– Lion King is your latest reality TV show

– The Best Guide to Drainage If You Are Under Quarantine

– From The List: A Friend With Greta Garbo And Her More Fun

Want to see more? Sign up for our daily Hollywood newspaper and never miss a story.

. (tags for someone else) coronavirus