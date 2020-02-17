[John Oliver Rips Susan Collins for Hoping Trump Figured out a Lesson With Impeachment: ‘What Are You Talking About?’]

John Oliver employed the period premiere of Final Week Tonight to rip President Donald Trump above his impeachment and all the steps he has taken due to the fact acquittal.

Returning to the show just after a 3 thirty day period crack, Oliver started by railing towards the “sham investigation” into Trump’s carry out from the Ukraine Scandal. Oliver also scoffed at average Republicans like Susan Collins (ME) who voted to acquit Trump in his Senate trial and then justified their decision by hoping that the practical experience of impeachment taught Trump a lesson.

“What are you talking about, Susan?” Oliver questioned incredulously. “Of program he has not figured out his lesson! Trump never learns his lesson! This is a man whose first-born child was Donald Trump Jr., and he kept owning children! There’s no lesson-understanding ability in the guy.”

Oliver used that place to start into a diatribe about how Trump included himself in the Justice Department’s sentencing of his former adviser, Roger Stone. This was particularly “appalling” to Oliver because he also pointed out that Lawyer General Invoice Barr looks to be immediately intervening in legal justice matters relevant to Trump and his allies.

“This is The united states. Your knowledge with the legal justice program must not count on how substantially the president likes you,” Oliver explained. “Susan Collins may have in fact been correct about one particular factor: Trump did discover a lesson from his impeachment trial especially, I can get away with nearly anything because no person will keep me accountable.”

Inevitably, Oliver acknowledged that Barr recently complained about how Trump’s tweets have place him in an uncomfortable problem that make it glimpse like he’s getting influenced by the president. Barr pushed back again on the notion that that was real, but Oliver was pretty skeptical, saying they, “weren’t so substantially ‘Don’t interfere with the Justice Department’ as they ended up ‘Don’t publicly interfere with the Justice Division simply because I’m previously accomplishing what you want.’”